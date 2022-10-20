Read full article on original website
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Football - Williams hits milestone as No. 5 RBC takes Rumson-Fair Haven (PHOTOS)
Sophomore quarterback Frankie Williams reached the 1,000-yard passing milestone as Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 42-14 victory at home over Rumson-Fair Haven. Williams threw touchdown passes to Emmanuel Ross and Najih Rahman on his way to the milestone while Sabino Portella added...
Devils ‘real confident’ they can sustain speedy play, avoid burnout amid winning streak
The Devils are beating teams and leaving them breathless. New Jersey’s 2-1 victory vs. the Sharks on Saturday sealed a three-game winning streak and further proved they could stomp teams with high pace of play. Coach Lindy Ruff rolled an unconventional 11 forward, seven defensemen lineup in the previous two victories, which –– thanks to double shifting –– netted speedy stars like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and others boosted ice time per game.
Devils’ speedy play style key in 4-1 win vs. Islanders: ‘That’s a fast hockey club over there’
Gulping for air, Islanders center Mat Barzal stared at reporters and collected his thoughts. Barzal’s team was fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Devils after being out hustled for most of the game. New Jersey forwards Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat showcased excellent speed and playmaking abilities, which led to a blowout victory, a 43-to-17 shot advantage –– and a compliment from the Islanders star.
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Girls volleyball: LIVE updates, links and featured coverage for Sunday, Oct. 23
Bergen County Tournament Championship at Old Tappan. 1-Immaculate Heart 2, 2-Bogota 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-18) Morris County Tournament Championship at FDU-Madison. 3-Montville 2, 5-Morris Knolls 0 (25-23, 25-19) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the...
HS football Top 20 for Oct. 23: With playoff picture set, teams are shuffled after upsets
It’s finally time for teams to prove that they belong among the elite in New Jersey. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the public state tournament on Sunday after the regular season came to an end for public schools during Week 8.
