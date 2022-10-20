The Devils are beating teams and leaving them breathless. New Jersey’s 2-1 victory vs. the Sharks on Saturday sealed a three-game winning streak and further proved they could stomp teams with high pace of play. Coach Lindy Ruff rolled an unconventional 11 forward, seven defensemen lineup in the previous two victories, which –– thanks to double shifting –– netted speedy stars like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and others boosted ice time per game.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO