Disney Cruise Line Overbooks Some Port Adventures & Onboard Experiences

Guests who booked Port Adventures and other onboard experiences on October 19 and 20 may see their plans cancelled following an error which allowed these activities to be overbooked. Messages are being sent out from Disney Cruise Line and travel agents apologizing for the error. No specific details were given...
BREAKING: ‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire at EPCOT

Following this evening's performance of "Harmonious" at EPCOT, one of the barges has caught fire on World Showcase Lagoon. Twitter user @tim_beekman reported that the barge caught fire following this evening's performance of "Harmonious" at EPCOT. The barge on fire appears to be one of the fireworks barges docked near the taco-shaped multimedia barges.
New Holiday Munchlings Arrive at Walt Disney World

The newest line of Disney plush is already expanding as holiday Munchlings are now available at Walt Disney World. Peppermint Bark Cupcake Mickey Holiday Munchling – $34.99. The cupcake Mickey has peppermint bark pieces in his chocolate frosting and a dollop of peppermint swirl on top of his head.
More Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney Items Arrive at Disneyland Resort

While we've already seen plenty of the Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney items which first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, some more items have made their way down to the Disneyland Resort. Princess Tiana Color Me...
More Steel Added to CommuniCore Hall Structure at EPCOT

CommuniCore Hall, named for a defunct EPCOT pavilion, is quickly taking shape in the center of the park a year ahead of its planned opening. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park's various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort

A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
NEW Mickey Comic Strip Jean Jacket From Disneyland Resort

Keep warm and stylish this winter with a new Mickey comic strips jean jacket. We first found it in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Mickey Comic Strips Jean Jacket – $74.99. The print varies...
New ‘The Mandalorian’ Collectible Medallions Machine in Downtown Disney District

A new collectible medallions machine featuring "The Mandalorian" designs has arrived at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. There are four designs, and collectors can purchase all four for $15. The designs feature...
Trees Planted Around TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom

As we count down the days until TRON Lightcycle / Run finally opens in Magic Kingdom, we'll continue to check on construction from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. Crews have begun to plant foliage in the area around the coaster. There are several planters near the walkway that leads...
NEW Marvel Logo Apparel Collection and Spider-Man Merch Available at Disneyland Resort

A new collection of Marvel logo apparel has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found most of this red, black, and gray collection at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Marvel Cardigan – $69.99. The cardigan...
NEW Polka-Dot Minnie Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack at Walt Disney World

A new Minnie Mouse Loungefly mini backpack is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Minnie Mouse Loungefly – $85. The bag is black with white polka-dots. The top...
Mobile Waitlist Info Released for 2022 Disneyland Resort Hand-Pulled Candy Canes

Information has been released about Disneyland Resort's famous hand-pulled 18-inch candy canes, which are returning for the 2022 holiday season. These special treats will be available at Candy Palace in Disneyland Park on December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, and 24. They will be available at Trolley Treats...

