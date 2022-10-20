CommuniCore Hall, named for a defunct EPCOT pavilion, is quickly taking shape in the center of the park a year ahead of its planned opening. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.

2 DAYS AGO