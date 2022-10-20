Read full article on original website
Disney Cruise Line Overbooks Some Port Adventures & Onboard Experiences
Guests who booked Port Adventures and other onboard experiences on October 19 and 20 may see their plans cancelled following an error which allowed these activities to be overbooked. Messages are being sent out from Disney Cruise Line and travel agents apologizing for the error. No specific details were given...
BREAKING: ‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire at EPCOT
Following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT, one of the barges has caught fire on World Showcase Lagoon. Twitter user @tim_beekman reported that the barge caught fire following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT. The barge on fire appears to be one of the fireworks barges docked near the taco-shaped multimedia barges.
New Holiday Munchlings Arrive at Walt Disney World
The newest line of Disney plush is already expanding as holiday Munchlings are now available at Walt Disney World. Peppermint Bark Cupcake Mickey Holiday Munchling – $34.99. The cupcake Mickey has peppermint bark pieces in his chocolate frosting and a dollop of peppermint swirl on top of his head.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/21/22 (Holiday Munchlings, Fuzzy Pink Mickey Pom Pom Crocs, 50th Anniversary Button Vans Slip-Ons, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from another chilly day at Magic Kingdom! It’s a beautiful day to be out and enjoy the weather, let’s get started!. We hopped on the Resort Monorail first to get a better look...
More Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney Items Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While we’ve already seen plenty of the Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney items which first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, some more items have made their way down to the Disneyland Resort. Princess Tiana Color Me...
White Guest Claims Another White Guest Struck Them with an ECV at Magic Kingdom Because of Racism
It seemed like just another Central Florida summer thunderstorm when guests at the Magic Kingdom sought shelter under an overhang at the theme park — a good place to hide from the rain. But tempers soon flared up in the close quarters. Susan, 68, from Indiana, tried to maneuver...
NEW ’Merry Grinchmas’ Sweater Jersey at Universal’s Islands Of Adventure
The holidays are fast approaching, and we’re ready to celebrate. A new Grinchmas jersey was found at the Mulberry Street Store in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The front has a small, smiling Grinch in the center of a wreath. The back reads “Merry Grinchmas,” with “merry” in red...
More Steel Added to CommuniCore Hall Structure at EPCOT
CommuniCore Hall, named for a defunct EPCOT pavilion, is quickly taking shape in the center of the park a year ahead of its planned opening. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
New Dumbo, Bambi, Pinocchio, and Sorcerer Mickey Jewelry by BaubleBar at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. BaubleBar and Disney have teamed up again to release new jewelry inspired by “Dumbo,” “Bambi,” “Pinocchio,” and Sorcerer Mickey. We found these in Ever After at Disney Springs. Dumbo. Dumbo BaubleBar...
New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
NEW Mickey Comic Strip Jean Jacket From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Keep warm and stylish this winter with a new Mickey comic strips jean jacket. We first found it in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Mickey Comic Strips Jean Jacket – $74.99. The print varies...
Personalized Leather Accessories Stand Opens at Radiator Springs Curios in Disney California Adventure
Guests can now get personalized leather accessories in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. The stand for the accessories is on the porch of Radiator Springs Curios, which remains closed. There is a display of leather accessories next to a checkout counter, where a Cast Member can prepare your chosen...
NEW Battle Droid Keychain at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Roger, roger. A new B1-series battle droid keychain has marched into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This keychain is available in Droid Depot. The keychain is silver metal. The droid’s arms and legs can move. It has an extra charm that just says “Batuu.”...
Festival of Fantasy Parade to Perform Twice Daily at Magic Kingdom on Select Dates in November
The Festival of Fantasy parade at the Magic Kingdom is returning to twice daily performances on select dates in November. The parade had recently switched to once-daily performances for October. The following dates in November will have two performances of Festival of Fantasy each day:. For more information on booking...
New ‘The Mandalorian’ Collectible Medallions Machine in Downtown Disney District
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collectible medallions machine featuring “The Mandalorian” designs has arrived at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. There are four designs, and collectors can purchase all four for $15. The designs feature...
Trees Planted Around TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom
As we count down the days until TRON Lightcycle / Run finally opens in Magic Kingdom, we’ll continue to check on construction from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. Crews have begun to plant foliage in the area around the coaster. There are several planters near the walkway that leads...
NEW Marvel Logo Apparel Collection and Spider-Man Merch Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of Marvel logo apparel has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found most of this red, black, and gray collection at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Marvel Cardigan – $69.99. The cardigan...
NEW Polka-Dot Minnie Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Minnie Mouse Loungefly mini backpack is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Minnie Mouse Loungefly – $85. The bag is black with white polka-dots. The top...
Mobile Waitlist Info Released for 2022 Disneyland Resort Hand-Pulled Candy Canes
Information has been released about Disneyland Resort’s famous hand-pulled 18-inch candy canes, which are returning for the 2022 holiday season. These special treats will be available at Candy Palace in Disneyland Park on December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, and 24. They will be available at Trolley Treats...
NEW Tauntaun and Porg Plush Keychains at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Creature Stall at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios has new Tauntaun and Porg keychains. Tauntaun Keychain – $14.99. These come on silver chains attached to carabiner clips. They are small...
