New York City, NY

Related
NESN

Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all

The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
CLEVELAND, NY
The Spun

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: 1 Astros Decision "Killed Us"

Following the Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone made an interesting comment during his press conference. When discussing Aaron Judge's flyout in the tp of the eighth inning, Boone pointed out that Houston left the roof open at Minute Maid Park. Boone believes Judge would've hit...
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees may have to make a difficult decision with Matt Carpenter

Matt Carpenter was quite a find for the New York Yankees in the summer. He was rejected by several teams and ended up signing a cheap Major League deal to play in the Bronx. The organization helped him and gave him all the tools to succeed, and he did just that: with a .305/.412/.727 line and 15 home runs in 154 plate appearances, not to mention his 217 wRC+, he quickly became a fan favorite.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Aaron Boone blames weather for coming up short in Game 2

The New York Yankees aren’t going to win any playoff games against the Houston Astros if they can’t hit the baseball effectively. The Bombers scored just two runs in Game 2 of the ALCS compared to Houston’s three, courtesy of an Alex Bregman three-run homer off Luis Severino in the bottom of the third inning. Aside from that one poor pitch, Severino was electric in his second start of the postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros

"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
Yardbarker

Nestor Cortes: Aaron Judge Should Be Yankees’ Captain If He Returns

Should Aaron Judge re-sign with the Yankees this offseason, Nestor Cortes believes the outfielder’s contract should come with a new title. “I think I'm able to say that if he's back here next year, he's our captain, he's the next captain,” Cortes said prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. “We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He's not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that's his job. I think he's earned that right to keep us in check. What allows him to be so great, I feel like, is he's a great baseball player, but he's a better human. He treats everybody the same. He follows up on everybody every day. That's what allows him to be who he is.”
Sporting News

Yankees vs. Astros weather updates: ALCS Game 4 will not start on time due to rain in New York City

The Astros are one win away from sweeping the Yankees and clinching their spot in the 2022 World Series; however, the pivotal game on Sunday will be delayed thanks to rain. The league announced that the game won't start at the scheduled time and another update will come around 7 p.m. If played, Game 4 of the ALCS will likely have to deal with rain, as there is on-again, off-again precipitation forecasted in the Bronx.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

