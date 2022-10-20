Read full article on original website
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all
The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone throws wrench into shortstop plans for Game 3
The New York Yankees wish they had Oswald Peraza during the ALDS when they benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa and shifted Oswaldo Cabrera to the infield. Ideally, Cabrera would’ve stayed in left field, and Peraza would’ve taken over at short, but manager Aaron Boone elected to leave the rookie off of the roster against Cleveland.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: 1 Astros Decision "Killed Us"
Following the Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone made an interesting comment during his press conference. When discussing Aaron Judge's flyout in the tp of the eighth inning, Boone pointed out that Houston left the roof open at Minute Maid Park. Boone believes Judge would've hit...
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
What the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros need to do to win the 2022 World Series
Phillies vs. Astros: What has October taught us about each of these teams? What do they need to do to come out on top? And which players could be the difference-makers on both sides?
Bob Costas blasts critics who claimed ‘Yankees bias’ during ALDS vs Guardians
The New York Yankees topped the Cleveland Guardians this week in a five-game ALDS that aired on TBS, providing a different target to a whole new generation of fans who missed the chance to hate on Joe Buck. Legendary play-by-play voice Bob Costas got the chance to wax poetic in...
Yankees may have to make a difficult decision with Matt Carpenter
Matt Carpenter was quite a find for the New York Yankees in the summer. He was rejected by several teams and ended up signing a cheap Major League deal to play in the Bronx. The organization helped him and gave him all the tools to succeed, and he did just that: with a .305/.412/.727 line and 15 home runs in 154 plate appearances, not to mention his 217 wRC+, he quickly became a fan favorite.
'Storybook stuff': Inside the night Bryce Harper sent the Phillies to the World Series
"It's probably something that he's had in his head since the time he picked up a bat," Rhys Hoskins said of Bryce Harper's NLCS-winning home run. "For him to come through in that moment is storybook stuff."
Yankees’ Aaron Boone blames weather for coming up short in Game 2
The New York Yankees aren’t going to win any playoff games against the Houston Astros if they can’t hit the baseball effectively. The Bombers scored just two runs in Game 2 of the ALCS compared to Houston’s three, courtesy of an Alex Bregman three-run homer off Luis Severino in the bottom of the third inning. Aside from that one poor pitch, Severino was electric in his second start of the postseason.
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros
"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone once again makes game-losing bullpen decision
The New York Yankees would’ve lost Game 3 against the Houston Astros one way or another, considering their offense was unable to create any production. However, when they went down 5–0, the team looked completely uninspired, lacking motivation and striking out at an almost inconceivable rate. Down three...
Astros sweep Yankees, advance to play Phillies in World Series
In the storied history of the New York Yankees, the franchise had never lost four consecutive postseason series to the same team. Until now. The Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on Sunday, falling 6-5 in a back-and-forth Game 4. The Astros, whose...
Yankees facing problem at catcher with offensive production disappearing
In a time in which every New York Yankees regular seems to be struggling to get anything going offensively, the catchers haven’t been able to escape this reality. In fact, production from the backstops has been almost nonexistent during the postseason run. It’s true that not much is expected...
Nestor Cortes: Aaron Judge Should Be Yankees’ Captain If He Returns
Should Aaron Judge re-sign with the Yankees this offseason, Nestor Cortes believes the outfielder’s contract should come with a new title. “I think I'm able to say that if he's back here next year, he's our captain, he's the next captain,” Cortes said prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. “We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He's not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that's his job. I think he's earned that right to keep us in check. What allows him to be so great, I feel like, is he's a great baseball player, but he's a better human. He treats everybody the same. He follows up on everybody every day. That's what allows him to be who he is.”
Yankees vs. Astros weather updates: ALCS Game 4 will not start on time due to rain in New York City
The Astros are one win away from sweeping the Yankees and clinching their spot in the 2022 World Series; however, the pivotal game on Sunday will be delayed thanks to rain. The league announced that the game won't start at the scheduled time and another update will come around 7 p.m. If played, Game 4 of the ALCS will likely have to deal with rain, as there is on-again, off-again precipitation forecasted in the Bronx.
