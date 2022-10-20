Man arrested, accused of killing woman at Brighton hotel

BRIGHTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Brighton Police Department said a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.

Police said the homicide investigation started on Oct. 19 at a hotel near Brighton Road and Platte River Boulevard around 12:06 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in a hotel room.

Witnesses at the hotel provided police with the description of a man they say left the area after the shooting.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Trinidad Police Department took a person of interest in the case into custody.

Ricardo Perales Cordero, 31, was transferred from the Trinidad Police Department and booked into the Adams County Jail after the Brighton Police Department determined they had probable cause to make an arrest.

Cordero is facing the following charges:

First-degree murder

Domestic violence

Tampering with evidence

BPD said the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will decide on formal charges in this investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Brighton police at 303-655-3703.

