Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting near DU campus

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has arrested two suspects in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning that left a minor dead. 21-year-old Emilio Gomez is being held on first-degree murder and 18-year-old Josiah Cruz is being held for accessory to first degree murder. According to DPD,...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Westminster Police seeking Jeep Liberty allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run

Westminster Police are looking for a 2000's maroon Jeep Liberty like the one pictured below after a fatal hit-and-run crash. It happened yesterday around midnight in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard. Officers say the Jeep allegedly hit a person walking and took off driving southbound on Federal Boulevard.
9NEWS

Lakewood homicide suspect found dead

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After hours of negotiation by Denver's Metro SWAT team and Lakewood Police (LPD), a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this month was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was identified as the suspect following an investigation into a homicide at a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Westword

Secrets of Gang-Related Murder Charges Against the Rodarte Brothers

The Denver District Attorney's Office announced this week that a grand jury had indicted brothers Sergio Rodarte Jr., 24, and Andrew Rodarte, 23, for the reportedly gang-related murders of 20-year-old Mariceo "Marz" Negrete and 22-year-old Josiah Salas in May 2021. But much about the case, and the reason it's suddenly making news, remains secret.
DENVER, CO
Bridget Mulroy

NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition

A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
BOULDER, CO

