FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisisDavid HeitzColorado State
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cannabis tax will bankroll minority-owned businessesDavid Heitz
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk plan to be decided by votersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Man convicted in murder of former CU football player
A man was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of former University of Colorado Boulder football player Anthony "TJ" Cunningham three years ago.
2 arrested after juvenile shot, killed near DU campus in Denver
Police in Denver announced on Sunday the arrests of two men in connection with the shooting death of a juvenile male near the University of Denver campus early Saturday morning.
3 shot, 1 dead at Denver house party Saturday night
Police in Denver are investigating a shooting during a house party Saturday night that left one man dead and two others wounded.
Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting near DU campus
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has arrested two suspects in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning that left a minor dead. 21-year-old Emilio Gomez is being held on first-degree murder and 18-year-old Josiah Cruz is being held for accessory to first degree murder. According to DPD,...
Video shows moments leading up to Aurora police shooting suspect on RTD bus
New video shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting on a Regional Transportation District bus in Aurora.
CBS News
Westminster Police seeking Jeep Liberty allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run
Westminster Police are looking for a 2000's maroon Jeep Liberty like the one pictured below after a fatal hit-and-run crash. It happened yesterday around midnight in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard. Officers say the Jeep allegedly hit a person walking and took off driving southbound on Federal Boulevard.
University neighborhood shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 suspects in custody
Police said that an early morning shooting in Denver's University neighborhood on Saturday left one person dead.
Lakewood homicide suspect found dead
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After hours of negotiation by Denver's Metro SWAT team and Lakewood Police (LPD), a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this month was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was identified as the suspect following an investigation into a homicide at a...
Former employee accused of killing security guard
Police say a former employee is accused of killing a local man who owned a security company.
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Woman dies after being shot in Aurora home
Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a gunshot on Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
Westword
Secrets of Gang-Related Murder Charges Against the Rodarte Brothers
The Denver District Attorney's Office announced this week that a grand jury had indicted brothers Sergio Rodarte Jr., 24, and Andrew Rodarte, 23, for the reportedly gang-related murders of 20-year-old Mariceo "Marz" Negrete and 22-year-old Josiah Salas in May 2021. But much about the case, and the reason it's suddenly making news, remains secret.
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting between employer and former employee
AURORA, Colo. — Police arrested a man who shot a former coworker after a dispute on Thursday night in central Aurora. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said around 7 p.m. on Thursday they were called to a business in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway for a report of a trespass on the property.
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition
A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
9News
Denver Gazette forecast for October 24
Cold start to the day with Denver's first freeze of the season and highs in the 50s Monday. Danielle Grant has the forecast for Monday, October 24.
Suspect SUV in deadly house party shooting found abandoned in Aurora
A blue Chevrolet Tahoe that police were searching for in connection to a deadly shooting at an Adams County house party has been found abandoned in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Man found guilty in death of woman who took fentanyl-laced pills he had sold
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A man who is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills was found guilty of manslaughter Friday, after a woman who took one of the pills he sold died. Sammy Valdez sold the pills to the victim's boyfriend in March 2020, according to the District Attorney's office. >...
Brothers charged in 2021 double homicide case
The Denver district attorney has charged two brothers in a 2021 double homicide that occurred at a house party.
