HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Accepting Applications Through Oct. 31 For Two-Week Winter Paid RN Internship
Interns work on nursing skills/documentation alongside fulltime nurses while learning clinical and professional skills. HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is now accepting applications for a two-week paid registered nurse (RN) internship to be held Dec. 11-23, 2022. The RN internship program is designed for nursing students to gain real-life experience in a health care setting during their winter break.
Judith Ann Whitehurst, 73
Judith Ann Whitehurst, age 73, of Newton passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home. Memorial services to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois with Mike Woodard officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Monday in the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded with private family interment services.
Rick E. Musser, 69
Rick E. Musser, 69, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his residence with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Rob Dillingham officiating and rites by the Fire Department Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Brunswick Cemetery, Westervelt, IL. Memorials may be given to the family.
Effingham County Health Department Announces 33 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, October 14 through Thursday, October 20. Positive case demographics for this week are as follows:. Friday, October 14, 2022 to. Thursday, October 20, 2022. Age Male Female. < 1 1 1. < 10 1...
Former Jasper County Health Department Employee Facing Charges
The following has been released by the Jasper County Health Department on their Facebook Page:. The Jasper County Health Department has been made aware of new criminal charges filed against a former Health Department employee. The Jasper County Health Department immediately notified the proper authorities once it became known that possible fraud had taken place, and has cooperated in the proceeding investigations. The Jasper County Health Department intends to continue its cooperation with Attorney General Raoul’s office in the upcoming criminal matter.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Nathan L. Schaefer of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Nathan posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Anthony D. Krueger of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
Effingham Falls In Regular Season Finale 34-20 To Highland
On Friday night Effingham hung tough with state ranked Highland and gave the Bulldogs everything they could handle but too many early explosive plays from Highland, Effingham unfortunately fell short 34-20. Highland started out of the gates slinging the ball all over the field on their way to 21 first...
