Douglas County, KS

Controlled burn at Topeka Regional Airport blankets Lawrence in smoke

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A several hundred-acre controlled burn at the Topeka Regional Airport in Shawnee County has blanketed portions of Lawrence in Douglas County in smoke.

Due to the widespread smoke, Lawrence-Douglas County Health shared health tips and reminders for reducing inhalation.

Their advice includes:

  • Staying indoors until air quality improves
  • Using an indoor air filter
  • Avoiding recreation outdoors
  • Do not add to smoke pollution by: lighting candles, fireplaces or smoking

The health agency says the smoke may irritate eyes and cause respiratory problems such as difficulty breathing, coughing and a sore throat. Additional symptoms include the possibility of headaches, fast heartbeats and irritated sinuses.

Per Douglas County Emergency Management , N95 masks can help protect against smoke inhalation, but other types of masks are not considered effective.

At-risk individuals — such as pregnant women, children, the elderly and those with chronic respiratory health issues — may notice a worsening in symptoms, according to emergency management.

Anyone who notices an increase in respiratory or cardiovascular issues is urged to call their primary care physician.

Due to expected west winds for the remainder of the day, it is unclear when air quality may improve.

KSHB 41 Action News

