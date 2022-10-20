ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers center Myles Turner sprains ankle after landing on ball boy during warmups

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFUXQ_0iged7dq00
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55). Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stepping in for Turner in the starting lineup, second-year pro Terry Taylor finished the evening with eight points, two rebounds and two steals on 2-for-6 shooting. The Pacers dropped their opener at home against the Washington Wizards, 114-107.

In the past eight months alone, Turner has seen the organization ship off two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in February and then trade former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics during the offseason.

While Turner has proven to be one of the best defensive players in the league when on the court, he's struggled with injuries over the last year. The 26-year-old was limited to a career-low 42 contests due to a foot issue during the 2021-2022 campaign, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while posting a .509/.333/.752 shooting line.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

The Utah Jazz were supposed to be in full-blown tank mode this season. They traded away with their two biggest stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell while also shipping out the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale. The Jazz looked poised to be prime contenders to potentially land Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft but the players clearly had different ideas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Yardbarker

39-year-old Astros ace Justin Verlander: 'I want to play until they rip the jersey off me'

Despite already being a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame with an MVP, two AL Cy Young awards, a Rookie of the Year trophy, nine All-Star nods and a World Series title, 2022 was, perhaps Verlander's finest campaign. The former second overall draft pick finished the regular season by either leading or tied for the league lead in wins (18), ERA (career-low 1.75) and WHIP (0.82) among other categories.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Social Media Blasts Blown Replay Call In Wisconsin Game

Replay is supposed to get things right. Most fans happily welcome a small delay if it means the correct call is made during the game. The Wisconsin Badgers face the Purdue Boilermakers today, and one call on the field went to replay. The refs got it wrong a second time when the decision came down. Social media went on to blast the blown replay call in the Wisconsin game.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Sixers HC Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid dealt with plantar fasciitis during the offseason

Surprisingly, the Philadelphia 76ers are off to an 0-2 start following losses to Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. So far, the Sixers haven't played like Eastern Conference contenders, and their best player, Joel Embiid, hasn't looked quite like himself, especially after Thursday's 90-88 loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

PJ Tucker Yelled At Philadelphia 76ers Teammates After Going 0-3 To Start The Season

After having a very entertaining 2022 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't having the best start to the season, as they currently sit at 0-3 following a shocking and embarrassing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. When everybody thought this would be the perfect game to get the first game of the season, the young Spurs shocked them and worsened their mini-crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy