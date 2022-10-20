Pacers center Myles Turner sprains ankle after landing on ball boy during warmups

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55). Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stepping in for Turner in the starting lineup, second-year pro Terry Taylor finished the evening with eight points, two rebounds and two steals on 2-for-6 shooting. The Pacers dropped their opener at home against the Washington Wizards, 114-107.

In the past eight months alone, Turner has seen the organization ship off two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in February and then trade former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics during the offseason.

While Turner has proven to be one of the best defensive players in the league when on the court, he's struggled with injuries over the last year. The 26-year-old was limited to a career-low 42 contests due to a foot issue during the 2021-2022 campaign, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while posting a .509/.333/.752 shooting line.