Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
Obituary: Troy L. Hicks
Troy L. Hicks, 55, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly at his home on October 23, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1966, in Wisconsin to Robert and Shirley (Dobberke) Hicks. Troy graduated from Gibraltar High School. In May of 2016, he married Joanne G. Sorenson at Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church.
Sevastopol Spikers Win Regional Title
Sevastopol’s girls volleyball team has advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals after winning its regional championship match on the road Saturday. The No. 3-seeded Pioneers won in four sets at No. 2-seeded Central Wisconsin Christian, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14. Sevastopol’s statistical leaders included Johanna Andreae: 26 kills,...
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD
Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD, 88 years of Kangaroo Lake, Door County, WI and St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly at her home Sept. 27 from heart failure. She and her husband, Howard, had returned earlier that day following, as she shared, “the best trip ever”, visiting family and friends throughout the Midwest and attending her 70th year high school reunion.
Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
Vikineers Goalkeeper Named Player of the Year
This fall’s All-Packerland Conference selections for boys soccer, 11-player football and girls volleyball have been announced by conference commissioner Mike Holtz with athletes from the four Door County schools well-represented. In boys soccer, Gibraltar/Sevastopol senior goalkeeper Theo Goode was named the Packerland’s Player of the Year, as well as...
Obituary: Donna B. Johnson
Donna B. Johnson, 79, of Cary, IL and Egg Harbor, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, WI, following a sudden illness. Donna was born June 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Agnes (Kuna) Schwingl. Donna...
City snowplows run into inflation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While we have very pleasant fall weather right now, we have seen some flakes fly and we know a Wisconsin winter is just around the corner. The Department of Public Works in Green Bay is making sure its plows and salt trucks are ready, but inflation is having an impact.
Obituary: Frederick James Kirch
Frederick James Kirch, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility with his wife, Darlene at his side. He was born March 1, 1936 in Madison, son of the late Walter and Imelda (Schneider) Kirch. Fred graduated...
Obituary: Delmore C. “Dilly” Blazer
Delmore C. “Dilly” Blazer, age 85, rural Two Rivers resident, died Friday morning, October 14, 2022 at home in Two Rivers. Delmore was born April 27, 1937 in his parents log home, in Suring, WI. He was the son of Clarence and Alice (Holmes) Blazer. Delmore served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1959 to 1962, as a member of the U.S. Army. On June 9, 1962, he married the love of his life, Judy Martinson. The couple just recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Dilly was employed with Kelvinator of Manitowoc for many years, and later worked for Universal Wire until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, thresheree, antique motorcycles and cars, but most of all enjoyed his dogs. Dilly was also a longtime member of the Kettle Moraine Snowmobile Club.
‘He’d seen the story on the news and it just touched a spot in his heart’: Stranger donates generator to business owner after reporting it stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Cole Ductan owns the Bay Burger Food Truck and recently had his generator stolen, and after seeing his story a viewer gave him a call. “I picked up and it was an older gentleman, and he is like I am looking for the owner of Bay Burger, I go this is him, so I want you to meet me tomorrow at 2 pm at the power tools store and I am going to get you a new generator, we are going to go there and pick one out,” said Cole Ductan owner Bay Area Burger.
Health Information Exposed for up to 3 Million Aurora Health Patients
The personal health information of up to 3 million Aurora Health patients has been leaked. Advocate Aurora Health issued a statement that says that a breach in their system may have exposed patient information including medical providers, types of appointments or medical procedures, dates, and locations of scheduled appointments, and IP addresses.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
WRN EXCLUSIVE: Violent Rapist Released by Evers’ Appointee in June, Now Charged with Strangulation, False Imprisonment
An Appleton man who was paroled this June by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee after serving just 23 years of an 82-year sentence for a violent rape and false imprisonment conviction is already back behind bars for attempting to commit an eerily similar crime. Kenneth Moffett, 58 was charged on...
