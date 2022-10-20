Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Donna B. Johnson
Donna B. Johnson, 79, of Cary, IL and Egg Harbor, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, WI, following a sudden illness. Donna was born June 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Agnes (Kuna) Schwingl. Donna...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Troy L. Hicks
Troy L. Hicks, 55, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly at his home on October 23, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1966, in Wisconsin to Robert and Shirley (Dobberke) Hicks. Troy graduated from Gibraltar High School. In May of 2016, he married Joanne G. Sorenson at Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD
Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD, 88 years of Kangaroo Lake, Door County, WI and St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly at her home Sept. 27 from heart failure. She and her husband, Howard, had returned earlier that day following, as she shared, “the best trip ever”, visiting family and friends throughout the Midwest and attending her 70th year high school reunion.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Frederick James Kirch
Frederick James Kirch, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility with his wife, Darlene at his side. He was born March 1, 1936 in Madison, son of the late Walter and Imelda (Schneider) Kirch. Fred graduated...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Delmore C. “Dilly” Blazer
Delmore C. “Dilly” Blazer, age 85, rural Two Rivers resident, died Friday morning, October 14, 2022 at home in Two Rivers. Delmore was born April 27, 1937 in his parents log home, in Suring, WI. He was the son of Clarence and Alice (Holmes) Blazer. Delmore served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1959 to 1962, as a member of the U.S. Army. On June 9, 1962, he married the love of his life, Judy Martinson. The couple just recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Dilly was employed with Kelvinator of Manitowoc for many years, and later worked for Universal Wire until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, thresheree, antique motorcycles and cars, but most of all enjoyed his dogs. Dilly was also a longtime member of the Kettle Moraine Snowmobile Club.
Door County Pulse
Vikineers Goalkeeper Named Player of the Year
This fall’s All-Packerland Conference selections for boys soccer, 11-player football and girls volleyball have been announced by conference commissioner Mike Holtz with athletes from the four Door County schools well-represented. In boys soccer, Gibraltar/Sevastopol senior goalkeeper Theo Goode was named the Packerland’s Player of the Year, as well as...
