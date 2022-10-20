ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mndZt_0igecWGt00

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate, President Joe Biden has been practically absent from midterm election campaigning in pivotal states such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio.

But he keeps coming back to Pennsylvania, where he spent his childhood and his low approval ratings won’t keep him away. He plans to return on Thursday for the 14th time since taking office in January 2021, speaking about infrastructure in Pittsburgh and holding a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Democratic John Fetterman, who’s running for an open Senate seat. And Biden’s 15th trip is already scheduled for next week.

Pennsylvania is only a short flight from Washington, making it the most convenient swing state for the president to visit. It’s also central to Biden’s political identity, even rivaling his home state of Delaware, which he represented as a senator for nearly four decades.

With its communities of blue-collar white voters, Pennsylvania is an intimate test of whether Democrats can still win over the kind of people that Biden grew up with in Scranton, but more recently have thrown their support to Republicans and Donald Trump.

“It’s personal for Joe Biden,” said Darrin Kelly, the president of the Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council. “He’s no stranger here, because he pretty much is one of us.”

Kelly said Biden has followed through on his promises to organized labor, pushing policies that will help working people. But will that sink in on Election Day, Nov. 8?

“Time will tell,” Kelly said.

Biden’s approval ratings remain underwater in Pennsylvania, much as they do nationwide. But he still has “something of a home field advantage” when he visits, said Christopher Borick, a professor of political science at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

“In Pennsylvania, he can still help more than he can hurt,” Borick said.

Biden’s family moved to neighboring Delaware when he was 10 years old. He eventually began his political career there and was elected to the Senate in 1972.

But he was often called Pennsylvania’s “third senator,” and he still peppers his speeches with references to Scranton.

While speaking last summer in Macungie, a small town in Lehigh County, Biden mixed up his geography by saying “down the road in Bethlehem” rather than “up the road.”

“I’m used to thinking from Scranton,” he explained.

Biden returned to his birthplace almost exactly one year ago to promote his economic agenda.

“I believe that home is where your character is etched, and I really mean that,” Biden said, adding that “it’s where your view of the world begins.”

He reminisced about playing shortstop with the Green Ridge Little League, buying penny candy at Simmey’s and celebrating Mass at St. Paul’s.

Although Biden expresses nostalgia for Scranton, it’s also where he came to understand the humiliation that economic struggles can bring. His dad couldn’t find work and the family had to move.

“I think the longest walk a parent can make is up a short flight of stairs to tell their kid, ‘You can’t live here anymore,’” Biden said. “‘You can’t because dad doesn’t have a job.’ Or ‘mom don’t have a job.’”

It’s the same kind of pain that he talks about when it comes to issues such as prescription drugs, asking his audience to put themselves in the shoes of a parent unable to afford insulin for a son or daughter with diabetes.

“It’s not only a risk to your child’s life,” he said at the White House last year. “It deprives you of your dignity.”

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who doesn’t face reelection until 2024, said Biden’s experience helps him connect with people who face their own challenges.

“He’s able to understand what it’s like to struggle, and to understand people who are up against difficult circumstances,” Casey said.

Fetterman is running against Republican Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon who hosted a daytime television show for more than a decade. They’re competing to succeed Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who did not seek reelection.

Brittany Yanick, a spokeswoman for Oz, said Fetterman “would be a rubber stamp for the Biden agenda.”

“Joe Biden and far-left Democrats like John Fetterman have sent the U.S. economy spiraling into a recession, caused crime to skyrocket, and allowed gas prices to reach record highs,” she said.

Fetterman has faced scrutiny over his health since he had a stroke in May . On Wednesday he released a report from his doctor that said Fetterman “is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve” and concludes that he “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Biden has found Fetterman “just as capable” of serving as senator as ever. Fetterman is the lieutenant governor, and she said that “he’s doing that with great ability and heartfelt concern for the people of the commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania has one of the country’s most expensive Senate races, and Biden will help Democrats with his fundraiser on Thursday.

“We have the tin cup out,” said Jamie Perrapato, executive director of the pro-Democratic group Turn PA Blue.

“This is a good time to reassure people, keep them focused, remind them of how important Pennsylvania is,” she said.

Casey said “this is one of those years where it will be close,” befitting Pennsylvania’s status as a narrowly divided state.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016, and Biden won it in 2020.

Given that Biden intends to run for a second term in 2024, Casey said, “it doesn’t hurt to be in Pennsylvania in 2022.”

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Christopher Borick is a professor of political science, not an assistant professor, at Muhlenberg College.

Comments / 15

Skooknignig
3d ago

What 👌🏿👈🏿ing roots does this guy have. He was born in a hospital here …that’s it. Moved away as an infant…then he says he grew up in a black community in Delaware…it’s mind boggling how people listen to this guy

Reply
22
Capitalist Chick
3d ago

Honestly…it’s hard to watch our Commander in Chief mumbling, mouth gapped open, and shuffling around the stage. He is an embarrassment to our country!!!

Reply
12
pieman
3d ago

Good Joey coming here solidifies that fetterman will lose two losers together makes a giant loss for dummycrats

Reply(1)
16
Related
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Donna Cooper

(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens will talk about how President Biden was in Pittsburgh as well as Philly this week. He will also talk about how the state senate unanimously passed a bill requiring the state department of education to develop a 9/11 curriculum. Owens will also talk about how the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Democratic and Republican officials on Pennsylvania's political races

Leaders from the Democratic and Republican parties are weighing in on Pennsylvania’s role in the 2022 midterms with Election Day less than three weeks away. Allegheny County Republican Chair Sam DeMarco was less than impressed with President Joe Biden's visit to Pittsburgh Thursday, dismissing it as a photo-op. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ketk.com

NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again

NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could get statewide 9/11 school curriculum

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again

The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
FULTON COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.

As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.” Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy