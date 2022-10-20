Read full article on original website
Why are there food shortages in Kentucky and nationwide?
As supplies dwindle the price of goods has surged.
WUKY
Beshear: Kentucky adults can access Medicaid benefits beginning January 1
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that nearly 900,000 adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1st. As WUKY's Alan Lytle reports, the areas include dental services, hearing aids/care, and vision care. The governor said despite continual low statewide...
wymt.com
Ky. legal aid group offering free disaster relief services to flood victims
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Legal aid group Appalred typically focuses its efforts on low-income members of the communities it serves. But once the floods hit eastern Kentucky, they stepped in to offer disaster relief services - free of charge. After becoming a first-generation college graduate, Kristen Back moved away...
wdrb.com
Both sides ramp up pressure to get out to vote on Kentucky amendment deciding future of abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's general election approaches, both sides are dialing up the pressure to get out the vote on a constitutional amendment deciding the future of abortion in the state. Signs across the commonwealth are reminding residents that just two weeks remain before Election Day. In the...
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
hazard-herald.com
What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gov. Beshear announces state’s Medicaid program will expand to cover dental, vision, hearing services
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce. “The goal here,” he said...
Are These the Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Kentucky and Indiana?
I'll tell you a little secret. It's not earth-shattering, and it's hardly a scandalous revelation, but Unsolved Mysteries used to creep me out...but in a good way. There was nothing like hearing the late Robert Stack's unmistakable pipes describe a scenario for which there had been no solution. Even if the story, in and of itself, wasn't particularly disturbing, he could make it sound that way. And the show got a lot of results, so it was never to be dismissed simply as a good way to kill an hour.
wkms.org
County leaders say rural EMS services in Kentucky continue to face staffing challenges
County leaders in Kentucky say rural emergency medical services continue to struggle with staffing their ambulances. The Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services’s Emergency Medical Service Task Force met earlier this week to discuss how best to assist EMS services in the state’s rural counties. Speaking to...
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
wymt.com
“Pumpkins for pigs” collects donations for local Kentucky farm animals
HILLSBORO, Ky. (WKYT) - With Halloween around the corner, many of you have pumpkins to decorate. But what do you do with the pumpkins after? Well, there is a place in Kentucky where you can donate them and make some animals happy in the meantime. Pumpkinsforpigs.com is a website that...
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
hazard-herald.com
Record fish caught in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ky. energy bills likely to go up this winter amid rising fuel prices
Kentucky coal has had a good year. There are more jobs, active mines and tax dollars going back to coal communities. But energy prices are rising too.
Photographer, Videographer Capture Extraordinary Beauty of Fall in Kentucky [PHOTOS, VIDEO]
Every year, I look forward to that period of time when fall foliage is at its peak in my western Kentucky neck of the woods. But we often don't get full, vibrant colors until we get closer to Halloween and into November. And you HAVE to catch it at the...
