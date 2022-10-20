Read full article on original website
Hidden 'Secret Alley' in New York City Is a Cool Piece of History
We never knew this existed!
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
Pizza and pancakes are a brunch hit at Serafina
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pizza is the star at the famed New York City eatery Serafina, but the brunch is also a hit. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the restaurant to try the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes and poached eggs. Check out her full report in the video above.
Ancient African artifacts to be displayed in new Brooklyn museum
African Artifacts that date back centuries will soon be on display at a new Brooklyn museum.
Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. It doesn't matter...
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
This is what it’s like to eat at Chef Guo, New York’s most expensive Chinese restaurant
New Yorkers know that some of the city’s top restaurants and best experiences are often hidden in plain sight. And such is the case with Chef Guo, the new eponymous, super upscale Chinese restaurant in the heart of midtown. Hidden in a windowless dining room on 50th Street, Chef Guo requires advance reservations and the ring of a doorbell to enter the space, designed to replicate an elegant Chinese banquet, hosted by chef and Chinese food enthusiast (enthusiast is an understatement, this man’s life is Chinese food), Guo Wenjun.
Report: Jimmy McMillan still fighting to keep his East Village apartment
Jimmy McMillan, the founder of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party, made a name for himself by running for a variety of offices, including NYC mayor and New York State governor, with his slogan: "The Rent Is Too Damn High." We haven't heard much about McMillan, who has had...
15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend
Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million
Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
Subway Rider Shoved to Tracks in Brooklyn as Random NYC Transit Attacks Soar
Violence in New York City's subway system escalated again Friday, with police confirming a person was pushed to the tracks in Brooklyn before the start of the afternoon commute got underway. The victim was in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L and M...
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, also known as the City of Seven Hills, is a huge attraction for those with a keen eye for architecture. This city in Westchester County, New York, is home to a variety of tourist spots. And because of its close proximity to large cities like the Bronx, it's also...
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
James Corden Was Temporarily Banned From a Popular NYC Restaurant—Here's What I Think About It as a Server
Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar in New York City, didn't hold back in a social media post about the late-night show host's unacceptable conduct at the restaurant on not one but two occasions. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," he wrote alongside...
The Best Greek Restaurants In NYC
There will be days when you look up at the sky and all you see are clouds shaped like lamb chops and big blocks of feta. This could be because you recently fell asleep watching Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (and now that movie is a part of your brain)—or, more likely, it’s because you want some Greek food. Either way, use this guide to our favorite Greek restaurants in NYC. A lot of the places are in Astoria (due to the fact that Astoria has a lot of excellent Greek food), but there are also a bunch of other great spots all around the city. And no matter where it is, every single one of these restaurants is worth a trip.
