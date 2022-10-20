ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot

Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Pizza and pancakes are a brunch hit at Serafina

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pizza is the star at the famed New York City eatery Serafina, but the brunch is also a hit. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the restaurant to try the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes and poached eggs. Check out her full report in the video above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This is what it’s like to eat at Chef Guo, New York’s most expensive Chinese restaurant

New Yorkers know that some of the city’s top restaurants and best experiences are often hidden in plain sight. And such is the case with Chef Guo, the new eponymous, super upscale Chinese restaurant in the heart of midtown. Hidden in a windowless dining room on 50th Street, Chef Guo requires advance reservations and the ring of a doorbell to enter the space, designed to replicate an elegant Chinese banquet, hosted by chef and Chinese food enthusiast (enthusiast is an understatement, this man’s life is Chinese food), Guo Wenjun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend

Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million

Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
NEW CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, also known as the City of Seven Hills, is a huge attraction for those with a keen eye for architecture. This city in Westchester County, New York, is home to a variety of tourist spots. And because of its close proximity to large cities like the Bronx, it's also...
YONKERS, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Greek Restaurants In NYC

There will be days when you look up at the sky and all you see are clouds shaped like lamb chops and big blocks of feta. This could be because you recently fell asleep watching Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (and now that movie is a part of your brain)—or, more likely, it’s because you want some Greek food. Either way, use this guide to our favorite Greek restaurants in NYC. A lot of the places are in Astoria (due to the fact that Astoria has a lot of excellent Greek food), but there are also a bunch of other great spots all around the city. And no matter where it is, every single one of these restaurants is worth a trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

