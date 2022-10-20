Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Benjamin Cole's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
The 57-year-old death row inmate died by lethal injection on Thursday despite calls from his attorneys to stay the execution considering his mental health.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Trump news - live: Cheney won’t let Trump turn Jan 6 testimony into ‘circus’ as he rails against subpoena
Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let him turn his testimony into a “circus”.The subpoena topped off a week of bad news for the former president.A judge said Mr Trump signed a false statement regarding election fraud in the 2020 election. He was deposed for the defamation case against him brought by E Jean Carroll...
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin official’s ‘dirty bomb’ claims spark fears of escalation
The war in Ukraine is trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”, a Moscow official said after fuelling an unsubstantiated claim Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb”.Without evidence, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu suggested Kyiv was planning to use conventional explosives laced with radioactive material as a means of intensifying the conflict. Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect its territory with its nuclear arsenal.Mr Shoigu’s claim was denounced by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who referred to the accusation as “absurd” and “dangerous”, adding: “Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.”The...
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd.But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum with one goal: throwing every possible punch at Sen. Lisa Murkowski.Tshibaka, a 43-year old America First hardliner and Harvard-educated attorney, executed her goal with a prosecutor’s single-minded determination.Before a packed crowd, she teed off on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which Murkowski helped write, as a fatally flawed boondoggle. She decried having...
Democrats locked in close contests with election deniers for key secretary of state posts
The party is vastly outspending Republicans in the races but is fighting a tough political climate as well as voter disinterest.
The dark cloud hovering over Biden’s government finances
The recent turmoil in the U.K. shows the risks and challenges for policymakers grappling with how to respond to simultaneously soaring prices, rising debt and flagging growth.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: 25,000 have fled Kherson, Moscow says; west denounces Kremlin ‘dirty bomb’ claim
Kherson residents told to leave region ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake city; US and UK reject Russia’s ‘transparently false’ claim Kyiv will use radioactive material
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second time in about a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation that restricts teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by LGBTQ students and their families with the backing of civil rights groups. The judge also refused their request for a preliminary injunction to stop the new law from being implemented. The judge gave the plaintiffs until Nov. 3 to file an amended lawsuit if they desired. The law bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in young grades.
