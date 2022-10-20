ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Trump news - live: Cheney won’t let Trump turn Jan 6 testimony into ‘circus’ as he rails against subpoena

Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let him turn his testimony into a “circus”.The subpoena topped off a week of bad news for the former president.A judge said Mr Trump signed a false statement regarding election fraud in the 2020 election. He was deposed for the defamation case against him brought by E Jean Carroll...
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin official’s ‘dirty bomb’ claims spark fears of escalation

The war in Ukraine is trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”, a Moscow official said after fuelling an unsubstantiated claim Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb”.Without evidence, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu suggested Kyiv was planning to use conventional explosives laced with radioactive material as a means of intensifying the conflict. Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect its territory with its nuclear arsenal.Mr Shoigu’s claim was denounced by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who referred to the accusation as “absurd” and “dangerous”, adding: “Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.”The...
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd.But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum with one goal: throwing every possible punch at Sen. Lisa Murkowski.Tshibaka, a 43-year old America First hardliner and Harvard-educated attorney, executed her goal with a prosecutor’s single-minded determination.Before a packed crowd, she teed off on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which Murkowski helped write, as a fatally flawed boondoggle. She decried having...
Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second time in about a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation that restricts teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by LGBTQ students and their families with the backing of civil rights groups. The judge also refused their request for a preliminary injunction to stop the new law from being implemented. The judge gave the plaintiffs until Nov. 3 to file an amended lawsuit if they desired. The law bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in young grades.
