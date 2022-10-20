Read full article on original website
Woman in critical condition, man hurt after crash in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday morning with one passenger in critical condition, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash on Sunday, Oct. 23, was a suspected vehicle in a separate hit and run accident that occurred earlier in the night.
Two injured in mid-Michigan crash after car crosses median, police say
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two women were injured in a crash Friday, Oct. 21 that happened when a car crossed a grass median and struck a minivan, police said. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Michigan State Police said a woman,...
Police begin homicide investigation after family finds woman dead in home
BATTLE CREEK, MI —Police are looking for information that may help them in their investigation into the homicide of an 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police responded to a home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. Police said family members had found the woman unresponsive.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision
BRANCH COUNTY, MI – A 45-year-old Burton woman died, and another person was injured, following a head-on collision, Michigan State Police said. The woman killed in the crash on Saturday, Oct. 22, was identified as Mollie Salina Royce, MSP stated in a news release. Police responded to a 12:46...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 23
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South Maple Road: The road between Commerce Boulevard and Pauline Boulevard will experience a lane closure until 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. Road repair work...
MSP trooper awarded for seizure of 22 pounds of cocaine
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police trooper has been recognized by a federal anti-drug program for her role in a cocaine bust during a traffic stop in July. Trooper Stephanie Lay was honored and granted a certificate of appreciation during a quarterly meeting of Michigan’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program this week, police announced this week.
The many lives of the 180-year-old Ann Arbor-area farmhouse that survived suburban sprawl
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Kip Lightfoot can remember stepping out from under the gingerbread trim of the farmhouse to cut across a dirt road and through a cornfield to Meijer, then one of the few commercial spots in what was once a rural area outside Ann Arbor. Decades later, the...
Pets of the Week: Otto has lots of energy. Dutch loves to be petted
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Otto is a 2-year-old Blue Heeler, which is also called an Australian cattle dog. These high energy dogs are extremely alert, intelligent and loyal. Otto is house trained, knows some basic commands...
See inside the $1.9M custom-built mansion for sale near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home just outside Jackson provides the peak of luxury - including heated floors and a heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road is a 7,900-square-foot home custom-built for its current owner in 2011. The mansion features five bedrooms and five baths across three floors with a multitude of shared spaces. Vaulted ceilings and towering windows offer views across the secluded six-acre property.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Big burritos, chimichangas shine at La Esquina Mexican Café
JACKSON, MI – La Esquina Mexican Café is cooking up traditional Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Judith and Josue Orozco opened La Esquina Mexican Cafe on Monday, Oct. 10, inside the former Chilango’s Broken Egg restaurant. Business so far has been great, and the couple is excited to have a new place for Jacksonians to eat, Judith said.
5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
Are Ann Arbor city leaders walking the talk on climate action?
ANN ARBOR, MI — Three years ago, Ann Arbor leaders declared a climate emergency and set a goal to make the community carbon-neutral by 2030. The city’s A2Zero plan, adopted by City Council in 2020, lays out a strategy to get there — in part by getting residents to go solar, electrify homes to get rid of gas appliances, drive significantly less, produce less waste, transition to more plant-based diets and replace gas vehicles with electric vehicles.
Ann Arbor Scooter Co. expanding into Wolverines’ enemy territory
EAST LANSING, MI -- Ann Arbor Scooter Co. is expanding into what many Michigan fans would consider enemy territory. That’s right. The business is debuting its second location in East Lansing. East Lansing Scooter Co. With East Lansing Scooter Co., owner Adam Zemke said he hopes to help another college campus gain access to scooters.
Michigan AND Michigan State? How in the world does a Michigander end up cheering for both?
How do you become a Michigan Wolverine or a Michigan State Spartan?. Well, there are, of course, the typical stories of following your parents into football fandom. There’s also mentorship from an alumnus, or hearing the marching bands in person for the first time. It may just even be the campus you spent your undergraduate college years at.
Ann Arbor transit system weighing pros and cons of electric buses
ANN ARBOR, MI — Switching to electric buses in the Ann Arbor area could require huge capital investments, but there also could be longterm operating cost savings, a new report shows. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, has been working with consulting firm Stantec to...
