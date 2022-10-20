Read full article on original website
Zeldin agrees to Spectrum News debate with Hochul
Republican candidate Lee Zeldin agreed Sunday to participate in Spectrum News’ general election debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. The debate will be held this upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at Pace University. The one-hour debate will air on Spectrum News’ channels in New York state, and will be moderated by Errol Louis and Susan Arbetter.
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
Hochul and Zeldin running for what can appear like two states
Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin has campaigned on farms and on subways. The diverse backgrounds aren't uncommon for any candidate running for governor, but underscore just how diverse — and complicated — New York can be. "Sometimes some of what we’re talking about here is...
State sues ski resorts accused of steering business
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Central New York's Intermountain Management and ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Syracuse's Greek Peak Mountain and Intermountain. The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that Intermountain partners Peter Harris and Richard Sykes collaborated to buy Toggenburg Mountain, then...
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
Bethlehem's Hutton finding success on boys team
Bethlehem’s Claire Hutton has an impressive resume on the pitch already. The junior forward’s illustrious career includes the Class AA State Player of the Year as an eighth grader, as well as scoring six goals for the U.S. at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship. “It’s just...
