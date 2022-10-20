Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another. The silence of a dark hotel hallway, or just the simple knowledge that someone had died in a tragic way...
fox44news.com
Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say where
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It was a crisp fall day when biologist Bernie Kuhajda drove to a nondescript trickle of water running through a Middle Tennessee cow pasture to try to keep a small, brightly colored fish from becoming extinct. The trickle — little more than a few big...
fox44news.com
False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back
ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public...
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
fox44news.com
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
A cold front will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the area on Monday. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, particularly along and east of I-35. Rain will end early Tuesday morning from west to east with steadily clearing skies. Most...
fox44news.com
Weather Why: Our First Freeze. When Will That Be?
It’s been a slow progress for us in Central Texas to see some cooler weather but just before you know it, our first freeze of the season will be right around the corner. FOX 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick tells us when that first freeze will potentially be in this week’s Weather Why’s.
fox44news.com
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo prepping for main weekend
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The biggest events at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo are coming this weekend!. The annual event continues from October 21 through 23 with its main rodeo events – along with livestock competitions, entertainment and a carnival!. The Brazos Valley Fair &...
