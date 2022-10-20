ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another. The silence of a dark hotel hallway, or just the simple knowledge that someone had died in a tragic way...
Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say where

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It was a crisp fall day when biologist Bernie Kuhajda drove to a nondescript trickle of water running through a Middle Tennessee cow pasture to try to keep a small, brightly colored fish from becoming extinct. The trickle — little more than a few big...
False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public...
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

A cold front will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the area on Monday. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, particularly along and east of I-35. Rain will end early Tuesday morning from west to east with steadily clearing skies. Most...
Weather Why: Our First Freeze. When Will That Be?

It’s been a slow progress for us in Central Texas to see some cooler weather but just before you know it, our first freeze of the season will be right around the corner. FOX 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick tells us when that first freeze will potentially be in this week’s Weather Why’s.
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo prepping for main weekend

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The biggest events at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo are coming this weekend!. The annual event continues from October 21 through 23 with its main rodeo events – along with livestock competitions, entertainment and a carnival!. The Brazos Valley Fair &...
