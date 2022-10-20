Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
FOX Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
FOX Sports
Packers O-line takes hit with LT David Bakhtiari out
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday after not being listed all week. The...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle
Week 7 of the NFL season brought another marquee slate Sunday. Bucs-Panthers and Packers-Commanders highlighted the early window of games on FOX, while the afternoon will bring a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch for America's Game of the Week. Here are some of the top moments that got people buzzing on...
FOX Sports
How to stop Colts’ QB carousel: Draft blue-chipper in first round
Frank Reich lauded Sam Ehlinger. He called the second-year pro "special," that everyone around the Indianapolis Colts knows it. That he has a certain makeup to him. That he can win with his mobility and is an improving pocket passer, too. In front of local media, he built up the...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State (with defense!) is now the clear No. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the sideline at Ohio Stadium, I couldn’t help thinking about Ivory Christian trying to tell Odessa Permian coach Gary Gaines what it was like to play against Dallas Carter in "Friday Night Lights." "They’re fast," Christian said. "They’re big … plus, they’re fast."...
FOX Sports
Ohio State holds off Tennessee in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Only six teams remain unbeaten this season. Week 8 saw some statement wins for some contenders and close shaves for others. Ohio State trounced an Iowa team that couldn't get anything going. Clemson barely kept their edge to stay undefeated, and Oregon blew past UCLA to become the dominant force in the Pac-12. Where does that land them in Klatt's top 10?
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
FOX Sports
Titans release renderings of proposed new domed stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' proposed domed stadium would seat approximately 60,000 people and cover 1.7 million square feet under renderings released Tuesday. The renderings follow last week's announcement that the Titans had reached an agreement with the Nashville mayor for local funding. That final piece of...
FOX Sports
Did Bill Belichick ruin Mac Jones' confidence in Patriots' loss?
Bill Belichick created more questions than answers in the New England Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. The Patriots coach started Mac Jones in his first game back after missing three weeks due to a high ankle sprain, but quickly pulled him after he threw an interception on his third drive of the game. Bailey Zappe came in and led the Patriots to two quick touchdown drives but struggled for the rest of the game, throwing two interceptions in the second half and losing a fumble before halftime.
FOX Sports
Giants rookie tight end Bellinger may need eye surgery
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Chaos is a ladder — up for Seahawks, down for Packers
A wise man once said, "Chaos is a ladder." All right, scratch that. Let's not look to Petyr Baelish of "Game of Thrones" for much in the way of life advice. But looking across the NFL landscape in Week 8, it's easy to understand the sentiment. As it sits right...
FOX Sports
Why contenders from Big 12, Pac-12 face steep road to CFP
Fun and entertainment are what college football is all about, and it sure seemed like we got a double dose of both in Week 8, particularly in the Pac-12 and the Big 12. Each had some marquee matchups that would help shape championship chases, and each had games that either helped whittle the number of unbeaten teams down to six or cut the list of perfect conference records down to just 13.
FOX Sports
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs dominates Texans, makes case for extension
The hype that filled the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason revolved around their trio of receiving threats. In a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders in March acquired All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to pair with star tight end Darren Waller and standout receiver Hunter Renfrow. On paper, it's a pick-your-poison dilemma for opposing secondaries.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: Why you should back the Cardinals, other best bets
It's Week 8 of the NFL season, and I finally hit the escape hatch on the New York Jets. Hopefully, you soared with me in Week 7 as they won outright, yet again, but it's time for me to lay off of them this weekend. As for this week's slate,...
FOX Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson doing little to quiet concerns; AFC East analysis
It is getting harder and harder to imagine Zach Wilson as the New York Jets' quarterback of the future. The present? Sure. His record has shown that he is a game manager this season. But in a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos, he struggled with that side-car role....
FOX Sports
'They’re buying in': This defense is why Ohio State hired Jim Knowles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The crux of what unfolded at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, where an undefeated Ohio State team remained that way following a 54-10 throttling of Iowa, can be distilled to two scenes along the Buckeyes’ bench early in the first quarter. Act I: A sheepish group...
FOX Sports
NFL: Referees did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph
According to the NFL, the postgame interaction between two referees and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not include a request for an autograph. Following the Bucs' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, video emerged showing Evans being approached by a referee and appearing to sign something while walking off the field after the game.
FOX Sports
Hackett shows he's in charge and at fault for Broncos' mess
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — By sitting Russell Wilson, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett demonstrated he's in charge of the team. He also proved he's at fault for Denver's odious offense. The Broncos are 2-5 despite holding opponents to fewer than 16.4 points per game. They're the first team in NFL...
