NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers
Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
Deer Collisions On Connecticut Roadways Expected To 'Increase By Leaps, Bounds,' AAA Warns
With fall in full swing and days becoming shorter, deer collisions on Connecticut roadways "increase by leaps and bounds," warns AAA Northeast. "Drivers need to steer clear of deer beginning this month, the start of deer mating season in Connecticut, when more deer traverse wooded areas along the state’s roadways at twilight," said the AAA.
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
DoingItLocal
Pilot Project Underway to Install Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers throughout Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to install all necessary components required for Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers at 15 locations throughout the State of Connecticut determined to be at higher-risk for a wrong way driver. A typical installation consists of a 360-degree camera deployed at the ramp intersection to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction and wrong-way signs with red circular LED lights, which are activated to flash when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction is detected.
branfordseven.com
Record fish caught in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Connecticut from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: 5th District candidates asked where they stand on national ban of AR-15 guns
(WTNH) – This week, two decorated members of the Bristol Police Department, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were laid to rest. They were memorialized by tens of thousands during their funeral at Rentschler Field. They were slain in an ambush by a man who fired more than...
NBC New York
‘Extremely Traumatic:' CT Official Blasts ‘Active Shooter' Hoax Amid US Swatting Spree
Multiple Connecticut schools were briefly locked down Friday after someone -- or someones -- called in fake "active shooter" reports, triggering procedures similar to ones activated across the state of New Jersey a week ago and, for some, retraumatization over the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, officials and education leaders said.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
sheltonherald.com
CT stink bug home invasion: how to control them and why they're set to expand across the U.S.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Connecticut residents turn on the heat for autumn temperatures, a familiar foe is also looking to escape the cold. October is usually the time when the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive species from Asia, looks for shelter...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
darienite.com
Teens Invited to Submit Safe Driving Videos for Statewide Contest
The Connecticut Dept of Motor Vehicles and Travelers are co-sponsoring Connecticut’s 14th annual Teen Safe Driving Video Contest, which engages high school students on the importance of making responsible decisions behind the wheel. — This article was previously published by GreenwichFreePress.com. Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of...
I Never Had a Bad Fish Fry at These Restaurants in Connecticut
Fish & Chips originated in England, and is often considered Britain's national dish. Well, we love it here in NEW England too. We call it a fish fry, and it's on menus everywhere around Connecticut. Have you been served fish that was cooked in old oil? Overcooked? Cheap Tilapia that...
mississippifreepress.org
Six Mississippians Called the N-Word and Threatened in Connecticut, Federal Lawsuit Says
Black workers from Mississippi allege that on Sept. 1, 2021, a 24-year-old white solar farm worker threatened to kill Columbia, Miss., native Ryan Luter, 21, and other Black workers from the State at a worksite in Canterbury, Conn. A Connecticut State Police report identified him as John Aniello. The Mississippi...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities
STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
More traffic in Connecticut means more people are returning to work, experts say
More traffic on the roadways means more people are back to commuting to and from work.
