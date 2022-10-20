Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park
Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
Shelbyville woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $700K from local business
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman has pled guilty to multiple wire fraud charges after nearly $700,000 was embezzled from a local business over the span of 8 years. Tammy Scudder was charged with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly stole over $690K from Plymate, Inc. between 2012 and Dec. 2020. Scudder began […]
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
WLKY.com
Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers
CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
korncountry.com
Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Bridge Project Scheduled at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County
The project is expected to last through the end of fall. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: NKY’s Corinth Lake offers easy access, good facilities, and improving fisheries
Editor’s note: This is the seventh article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Corinth Lake is in southern Grant County, about two miles west of Corinth. From Interstate-75 at Exit 144 drive east on Ky. 330 to Corinth, go north on U.S. 25, take a left on Ragtown Road, and follow the signs.
Wave 3
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana father and grandmother are facing charges of child neglect after officers found a two-year-old outside and alone Friday morning. In a release sent from the Madison Police Department, officers were called at 10:42 a.m. to respond to the area of 3rd Street and East Street on a report of a lost child.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WRBI Radio
Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg
Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
Comments / 0