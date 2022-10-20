ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
FORTVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WRBI Radio

Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park

Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
GREENSBURG, IN
KISS 106

This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch

With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers

CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
COLUMBUS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Bridge Project Scheduled at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County

The project is expected to last through the end of fall. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg

Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
GREENSBURG, IN
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
GREENFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy