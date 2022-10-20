Read full article on original website
Detroit grandma arraigned on assault, abuse charges after allegedly stabbing 2-year-old grandson in the head
A 56-year-old Detroit grandmother has been arraigned on child abuse and assault charges after allegedly stabbing her own grandson last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m not going back to prison’: Detroit couple barricaded after shots fired during family dispute
DETROIT – A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home near Schaefer Highway and Vassar Drive in Detroit, according to police. The couple was visiting the 53-year-old woman’s aunt and uncle when an argument erupted. Officials say there was some kind of struggle between the man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
Cause of death still pending in killing of Saginaw 10-year-old girl
SAGINAW, MI — Nearly two months since a Saginaw child was found slain in an overgrown lot and her teenage stepbrother was charged with murder, authorities are remaining tight-lipped on how the girl died. Hours after being reported missing on Aug. 30, 10-year-old Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore’s body was found...
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
WNEM
Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
Girl, 16, shot to death on Saginaw’s East Side
SAGINAW, MI – A 16-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Saginaw’s East Side. The car-to-car shooting, reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street, also saw a 23-year-old man suffer gunshot wounds that Saginaw police say he is expected to survive.
Cause of Inkster house fire under investigation after claiming the lives of 2 teens
Two teenage boys are dead after a house fire in Inkster Friday night. Firefighters say the fire appeared to have been burning for a while when they showed up to the home on Florence, near Inkster Road and Michigan Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday
Swartz Creek woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in locked room pleads guilty
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a house she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington on Thursday, Oct. 20, pleaded guilty to one count of animals – killing/torturing....
WNEM
Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child. Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Suspect in death of 17-year-old found dead on I-94 to be arraigned Friday
A 20-year-old man from Southfield is expected to be arraigned Friday in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Taya Land. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the suspect is facing two charges in connection with Land’s death but specific charges have not been announced. Land’s body was discovered around 7:45 a.m....
The Oakland Press
Female Lyft driver shot dead in Pontiac, suspect arrested
A female Lyft driver was found shot in the head in Pontiac early Friday morning and pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital, officials said. The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, was arrested early Friday afternoon. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victim, a...
fox2detroit.com
Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old is now in custody for the shooting death of a Lyft driver early Friday morning. The 49-year-old Eastpointe woman picked up the passenger at a Walmart just before 5 a.m. but before she would get to the destination to drop him off, she was shot in the head.
WILX-TV
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose. According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
Operation Justice for Zion ends; Eastpointe teen's body not found during search
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department provided an update Friday in Operation Justice for Zion.Police say despite weeks of searching a Lenox Township for the remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster, the search ended without the success of finding her."Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said in a statement. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."Operation Justice for Zion comprised of a 100-by-100 search in four phases (more than $453,000 donated to fund the operation):Removing...
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
