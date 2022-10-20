ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff's office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting

BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Girl, 16, shot to death on Saginaw's East Side

SAGINAW, MI – A 16-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Saginaw's East Side. The car-to-car shooting, reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street, also saw a 23-year-old man suffer gunshot wounds that Saginaw police say he is expected to survive.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child. Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Female Lyft driver shot dead in Pontiac, suspect arrested

A female Lyft driver was found shot in the head in Pontiac early Friday morning and pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital, officials said. The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, was arrested early Friday afternoon. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the victim, a...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Operation Justice for Zion ends; Eastpointe teen's body not found during search

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department provided an update Friday in Operation Justice for Zion.Police say despite weeks of searching a Lenox Township for the remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster, the search ended without the success of finding her."Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said in a statement. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."Operation Justice for Zion comprised of a 100-by-100 search in four phases (more than $453,000 donated to fund the operation):Removing...
DETROIT, MI
