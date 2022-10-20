Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
voiceofalexandria.com
The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, October 24, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report. The City Code relating to U.S. Flags not changed. A new K through 8th school C.U.P. tabled. The Rosewood Lane Regional Pond Project moves ahead. Call for bids on Broadway Sidewalk Project. Guidelines for...
Comments / 1