Effective: 2022-10-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures dropping to 28 to 32 for many areas. Readings as low as 25 are possible in some areas. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Estancia Valley, Central Highlands, South Central Highlands, and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO