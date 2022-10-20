Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Hunters and outdoor recreationists should be prepared for difficult to dangerous winter conditions in the high country this weekend. Heavy wet snow will impede travel and cold windy conditions will produce a dangerous situation for those unprepared for the winter conditions. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country could be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Travel could be very difficult along highway 14. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Mount Baker Ski Area and Rainy Pass on the north Cascades Highway (state highway 20). * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 03:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, and adjacent areas of the Little Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In Colorado, Grand Valley and Debeque to Silt Corridor. In Utah, Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 02:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-24 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230. * Timing...Until 7 PM this evening and again on Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING. ..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds are expected to strengthen again later this morning with sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph and occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light snow and blowing snow. Additional snowfall of an inch. North to northwest wind 25 to 35 mph gusting to 45 mph in northern Johnson county, with lesser speeds in southern Johnson county. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and strong cross winds. Expect low visibility at times. This includes Interstates 90 and 25.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Andrews, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Crane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Andrews; Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Midland; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reeves County Plains; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and west Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects which could be blown about by the wind.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eastern Lincoln County; Northwest Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, Northwest Highlands, West Central Mountains, West Central Highlands, Southwest Mountains, Chaves County Plains, Eastern Lincoln County, and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 02:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Buffalo counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Marshall, Roberts, Grant, and Deuel counties along the ridge of the Coteau des Prairies and immediate downslope areas. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures dropping to 28 to 32 for many areas. Readings as low as 25 are possible in some areas. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Estancia Valley, Central Highlands, South Central Highlands, and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 02:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 to 75 mph are expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous areas.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County, Harding County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 22:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Quay County; San Francisco River Valley; Union County FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe County, Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Union County and San Francisco River Valley. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Haakon, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 02:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Haakon; Perkins; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County, Ziebach County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Santa Fe Metro Area FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Espanola Valley and Santa Fe Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0