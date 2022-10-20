ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Patricia A. McGee 82

 3 days ago

Patricia passed away September 14, 2022. Born in San Bernardino, California August 5, 1940, she spent her childhood in Chester CA enjoying rural life, her dogs, cats and horses. As an adult she lived in Southern CA with her best friend Dotty Leary until Dotty’s passing in July 1990. In 1999 Pat moved to Sun City AZ, quickly making many friends and for many years organized the Sun City Women’s potlucks. Pat was an avid Old Time Radio fan and lover of all creatures.

She is survived by her brother Tom, nieces Karen, Kathleen and Melinda, nephew Timothy,numerous cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the home of Denise Meg van Zyl, Jacaranda Dr. Sun City at 2 p.m. Saturday November 5, 2022

