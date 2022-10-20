Read full article on original website
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Now The Fastest Naturally-Aspirated Production Car
Porsche knows a thing or two about building fast cars that decimate the Nurburgring. If you look at the top 15 fastest production cars around the ring, seven of them wear a Porsche badge. Beyond that, Porsche holds the absolute record around the German track, after the 919 Hybrid Evo scored an amazing 5:19.55 lap time. Back in 2018, a 911 GT3 RS lapped Nurburgring in 6:56.4, a record that was demolished by the new 911 GT3 two years later with a time of 6:55.34. Now, after two more years, the new 911 GT3 RS scores another record, with a lap time of 6:49.328 minutes – 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. This way, it becomes the fastest naturally aspirated production car around Nurburgring, but not the fastest production Porsche as that title still belongs to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit with a time of 6:38.835.
New Porsche Game Lets Players Modify A 911 Carrera Or Nissan Z From Their Phone
Porsche Digital has updated its popular app-based DesignCar game, giving users more choices than ever before. New vehicles provide players with more cars to virtually collect and customize and compete with in fun challenges. And don't think you're limited to Porsche vehicles, like the 911 Carrera - the game boasts multiple desirable brands and models.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve
Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
Most Dominant Porsche Race Cars Ever Hit The Track 40 Years Later
In the 80s, Group C sports car racing was at its peak. Don't think that "sports car racing" means something like certain GT class racing today, where competitors duke it out in modified versions of factory cars, like the Porsche 911. Instead, teams competed in factory-built-and-backed racers, and Porsche was...
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Special Package That Pays Tribute To Carrera RS 2.7
Porsche has been very busy in the past few days. After the Carrera T and the 911 Carrera Panamericana Special launched just a few days ago, the German company has launched a new special package. This time it is aimed exclusively at the U.S. market and pays tribute to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 - one of the best 911s ever made. The new package is based on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and features both exterior and interior updates, a unique Porsche Design timepiece, and for the first time ever, a unique NFT program.
Climate Activists Glued Themselves To Classic Ferraris At Paris Motor Show
This week, multiple climate activist groups turned their attention to the Paris Motor Show. Members from the Extinction Rebellion group crossed barriers and poured black paint over several classic Ferraris, including a 328, a 360, and an F430. Afterward, the protesters glued themselves to the vehicles. Extinction Rebellion also made news earlier in the week after pouring tomato soup on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" and gluing themselves to the wall near the famous painting at an exhibition in London.
6 Cheap Cars With Butterfly Doors
Due to the cost of developing doors that lift up and out rather than outward to one side, as most people want and expect, butterfly doors are expensive to implement, and add a sizeable sum to the end price of the car. Mostly, you'll find them on more exotic supercars. Over the decades, some companies have tried to make them affordable, but, as you'll see lower down this list, those models are few and far between. Still, if you are on a budget, it can be done. If you're on a healthy budget, there are some good options.
One-Off Lamborghini Miura Roadster Concept Goes On Display
Just a few days ago, we were shown a very special Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster, which was created to pay tribute to the brand's original 1968 Lamborghini Miura Roadster. Via the Lamborghini Ad Personam customization program, the unnamed owner commissioned the supercar to be covered in the Miura's Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico and Grigio Liqueo paint with a bit of glitter mixed into it for more pizazz.
Ken Block Claims Retro Audi S1 Hoonitron Could Have Cost $12 Million
Ken Block has to be one of the most famous faces in motorsport today. That is partly due to his insane skills as a driver, but it also has a lot to do with the insane cars he drives. Block is probably most famous for piloting the Hoonicorn, a twin-turbocharged all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang producing north of 1,400 horsepower, but the skilled drifter has recently made the move to Audi, and we all know what that means: quattro goodness. We recently covered his retro-modded 730-horsepower Audi Quattro, which features a ton of modern tech and looks to die for, and now Block, who daily drives an Audi RS e-tron GT, has unveiled his craziest and most expensive car yet: say hello to the Audi S1 'Hoonitron.'
Exquisite Collection Of Classic Bugatti Grand Prix Racers Returns To The Brand’s Home
Hans Matti, the registrar of the Bugatti Club Suisse, has spent his life assembling one of the most exceptional collections of Bugattis on earth. Now, after selling it, the collection’s new owner decided to allow it to visit the home of Bugatti. The cars have returned to the Château...
Watch A Disabled Driver Kick Nurburgring Ass In BMW M2 Competition With Hand Controls
There are loads of people out there who will always argue that a manual transmission is better than an automatic one. This battle will rage on for ages, and we've clarified our feelings on the topic. Many people don't have the luxury of choosing. According to a study by the...
Rolls-Royce Spectre Configurator Reveals Lots Of Colors And Even More Luxury
After a lengthy teaser campaign, we were finally given our first official look at the Rolls-Royce Spectre. As its first-ever electric car, this was a monumental reveal for the historic luxury car brand. In true Rolls-Royce fashion, the online configurator that has just dropped shows that you can make your Spectre as unique and spectacular as any one of its other cars.
Why The Mercedes G-Class Is Only Going To Get Better Once It's Electric
Mercedes' electrified future isn't around the corner, it's already here. Models like the upcoming EQE Sedan and EQS SUV display the same luxurious and sophisticated nature we expect from the brand, but now in a modern electric package. There's one model that's been on everyone's mind for Mercedes to electrify more than any other, though, and that's the G-Wagen. Lucky for us, the Mercedes EQG, as it'll be known, is going to make a splash in a very big way.
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bentley Caught Testing A Plug-In Continental GT Convertible
Bentley may have delayed itsupcoming 1,400-horsepower electric model, but the luxury automaker has plenty of plug-in hybrid models coming to hold its customers over in the meantime. As early as 2018, Bentley was spotted testing a Continental GT PHEV, though nothing has materialized in the four years since it was...
Tesla Infotainment Update Adds Video Games Back Into The Model 3
Teslas are known for poor build quality, but few customers complain about a lack of connectivity features. Still, for those who want more, the aftermarket is booming. People have figured out how to run Apple CarPlay in Teslas, and the company itself is still working on ways to integrate Steam into its models. Well, as soon as it figures out how to incorporate games without upsetting the NHTSA.
First Ineos Grenadier SUV Has Finally Been Produced
At this point, it feels as if we have been waiting an eternity for the Ineos Grenadier to hit the streets, but considering that the project was only founded in 2017, the fact that the first models have already hit the production line means that this tribute to the original Land Rover Defender was developed at a rapid speed.
Driven: Should You Buy A 2022 Lincoln Corsair, Or Wait For 2023?
Lincoln introduced the Corsair back in 2019 as a replacement for the successful MKC crossover. A recent update to the Lincoln Corsair rolls in important changes for 2023, including a new front end, improved technology, and ActiveGlide hands-free driving capability. The 2023 Corsair won't arrive on the market until next year, but CarBuzz recently had the opportunity to drive a 2022 model, so we'd have a fresh idea of what to expect from the new one.
Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be
We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
