ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Retired military volunteering at Connecticut polls on Election Day

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJUGk_0igeXGmg00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Earlier this month, the Secretary of the State announced new federal funding for a military cybersecurity team to watch over this year’s elections. Now, there is a national movement to get the retired military to help out at the actual polling sites, including here in Connecticut.

State election officials say the threat of online interference in our elections is real. A $200,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) will pay for a team to oversee election cybersecurity statewide.

The boots on the ground at polling places this election day will be an army of volunteers like Travis Wilson, a retired Army Green Beret.

“Because of COVID, a lot of the people who average over the age of 61 don’t want to work the polling stations,” Wilson said. “So, there’s a drastic need for poll workers”

Wilson lives in Texas, where, unlike Connecticut, there is a county government. His election day training will be different.

“Run the machines, to knowing that those election zones have to be 40 feet away from the front door, you know, so there’s a lot of different rules,” explained Wilson.

Connecticut voter guide for November 2022 general election

He’s part of a national movement called “One More Mission.” It’s a non-partisan group of retired service members who want to help ensure election day runs smoothly. Their goal is to recruit 30,000 volunteers nationwide.

Kyle Reyes, CEO of Silent Partner Reyes, who is from East Granby, says the political problem is division in our country exacerbated by social media.

“There’s got to be an a-political solution or a business solution to a political problem,” Reyes said. “And so, we decided that the best way of doing it would be to enlist the men and women who we trust with our safety, with the safety of this country every single day.”

Continuing their service through civic duty made sense to Wilson.

“As veterans, we raised our right hand, you know, to serve our country, to protect our nation and in its interest in our election,” Wilson said. “And it just kind of resonated with me. You know, a lot of us want to serve again.”

In the meantime, there is a question on the ballot this year:

“Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

At a debate, the candidates running for Secretary of the State were split on the idea.

Dominic Rapini, the Republican Secretary of the State Candidate, was concerned saying, “We don’t know if it’s going to be three days, five days, 45 days.”

Stephanie Thomas, the Democratic Secretary of the State Candidate, said, “I’m a big fan of early voting.”

A new law allows people to vote absentee not only if they are out of town, but if they are sick, or are a caretaker for another person.

The secretary of the state said as of Wednesday, nearly 90,000 absentee ballots have been requested. That number is on pace to surpass the requests for the entire 2018 election cycle.

If you would like an application for an absentee ballot, click here . If you would like to volunteer at the polls, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?

With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Race for CT’s 4th Congressional District

(WFSB) - Each day this week Eyewitness News is profiling the candidates in the congressional races. Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District is the southwestern part of the state, and a large part of it is Fairfield County. Congressman Jim Himes is seeking re-election. He’s represented this district since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Healthcare prices in Conn. are 5th-highest in U.S.: Report

Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare prices have skyrocketed across the country, but Connecticut residents are certainly feeling the burn. A new report, conducted by NiceRX, found that Connecticut residents are spending $9,859 on healthcare each year, ranked fifth among the top 10 states with the highest healthcare spending per year. Additionally, they’re spending $207.44 annually on […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers

Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities

STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
STRATFORD, CT
News 12

Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers

One key state lawmaker wants to make hospital mergers more difficult, following news that Yale New Haven Health is buying Waterbury Hospital and two others. Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media

Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Pilot Project Underway to Install Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers throughout Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to install all necessary components required for Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers at 15 locations throughout the State of Connecticut determined to be at higher-risk for a wrong way driver. A typical installation consists of a 360-degree camera deployed at the ramp intersection to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction and wrong-way signs with red circular LED lights, which are activated to flash when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction is detected.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

33 Connecticut state troopers sworn in

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yves Dingammadji was training at the Connecticut Police Academy when he heard that two Bristol officers had been killed, and a third injured, in a shooting last week. While Dingammadji said the other students were saddened by the news, it also reminded them of why they wanted to enter policework. […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy