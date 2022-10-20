ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IugKa_0igeX1d200

That’s an increase from previous midterm elections.

Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows some may be considering other candidates this year.

As early voting starts, some Black voters on both sides of the aisle say the stakes are too high not to vote this year.

“When you look at some of those top issues a lot of that does look like inflation, wages, crime and violence,” said Roxy Ndebumadu, (R ) Bowie City councilwoman.

“Our position in the economy, and growth of this country, our position in the voting group of this country,” said Subomi Macaulay, President of Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus.

According to a data analysis by the Associated Press, 9 in 10 black voters chose President Biden in the 2020 election.

But recent polling shows democratic support may be slipping.

This recent Pew Research Center survey shows about 70 percent of registered Black voters say they would support their Democratic candidate for Congress this election.

But Macaulay believes that may be changing.

“Black Democrats are not happy,” said Macaulay. “There’s a shift related to the economy, health disparities, Roe vs Wade which is big.”

The latest research also shows about 24 percent of those surveyed are either unsure about who to vote for or say they would back another candidate.

Some Republicans say they’re trying to take advantage of that. The Republican National Committee says it’s engaging with minority voters through several community centers nationwide.

“That’s a prime example of people actually getting out in these communities and facing the issues head on and really being willing to have the conversation,” said Ndebumadu.

Another factor to watch is turnout. The latest data shows Black voters often have higher turnout rates compared to other groups.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden: 'Legitimate' for voters to weigh age as he nears 80

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden joked that it's difficult acknowledging he's about to turn 80, but said he's physically and mentally capable of serving a potential second term in the White House. Biden, who turns 80 on Nov. 20, said it’s “totally legitimate” for...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won't give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a "circus" and "food fight" as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel's vice chair said Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan Advance

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat. Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy