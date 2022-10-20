ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 1

dick
1d ago

Won’t see another movie or anything Costner is in ever again, thought he was a good guy but was totally fooled with him following Cheney, it’s definitely his belief and right so good for him but we as real Americans should follow leaders that lead not point fingers to make themselves look good but hay that’s what Hollywood is all about

Reply
3
Related
RadarOnline

'She's Had Enough': Kevin Costner's Wife Warns Him To Quit 'Yellowstone' OR ELSE

Cash cow Kevin Costner may be rustling up lots of dough as his modern-day Western series Yellowstone makes its fifth-season debut on November 13, but his wife, Christine Baumgartner, has told him to hop out of the saddle for good — or ride into the sunset, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Oscar winner, 67, was doubtful of the show's success when it launched in 2018, but with 10 million viewers it is now a TV mainstay, and while he films for months in Montana, 48-year-old handbag designer Christine is alone in Los Angeles with sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, and 12-year-old...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Season 5: Will Rip Wheeler Die?

How many gun barrels can a man stare down before his time comes? Rip Wheeler is the living embodiment of this question, and Yellowstone Season 5 will put him to the ultimate test. Oh, Rip. Three characters would leave an irreplaceable void in Yellowstone: John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly),...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Gives Disappointing Answer About Kayce Dutton in Season 5

There’s a lot to look forward to when Yellowstone debuts its fifth season next month. However, some of the biggest questions we have revolve around one of our favorite characters, Luke Grimes‘s Kayce Dutton. The season four finale saw Kayce partake in a life-altering vision quest where, after returning home, he told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that he saw “the end of us.” What could that possibly mean? The end of the Dutton legacy? The end of Kayce and Monica’s relationship? Unfortunately for fans, Luke Grimes refused to admit too much about his character’s future during a new interview.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Raise Red Flags After Kevin Costner’s Curious Absence From Recent Announcement

Season five of Yellowstone is quickly approaching, and fans are excited to see Kevin Costner reprise his role as John Dutton. To whet fans’ whistles, the show announced a new board game that folks will be able to play along with. Yellowstone is getting its’ own version of Monopoly. But the likeness of Kevin Costner is missing from the game, it seems. Fans are crying foul. Check out the announcement and the art work below.
MONTANA STATE
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: This country music star wants to join the Dutton Ranch as the series honors one of its best ranch hands

Howdy Yellowstone fans; we’re hoping all of you ranch hands and corporate shark eaters out there are soaking in the beginnings of a cowboy-centric week. If you’re anything like us, the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing has you playing her best hits on repeat while enjoying a working afternoon or a glass of sweet tea on the front porch. As far as news goes in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, there’s a country music star throwing his name into the cowboy hat to join the Yellowstone cast as the series honors one of our favorite ranch hands.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TODAY.com

King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
dexerto.com

Twisters: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. In 1996, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in Jan De Bont’s Twister, one of the best disaster movies of the decade. Boasting groundbreaking visual...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle

In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Will Debut in AMC Theaters

Want to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere two weeks early? MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios are making it happen for fans alongside AMC. Thanks to this partnership, fans will be able to not only experience the Duttons on the big screen, but see Season 5’s premiere before October’s end. AMC is screening the Yellowstone premiere in more than 100 theatres across the U.S. on Saturday, October 29.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy