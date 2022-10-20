Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 worst metal collaborations of all time
The worst team-ups in metal history, according to Sugar Horse’s Ash Tubb
Brian Johnson couldn't watch Axl Rose perform with AC/DC
Singer says seeing Guns N' Roses man take his place was too difficult
The Oakland Press
Judas Priest celebrates 50 Heavy Metal Years at the Masonic
Just before Judas Priest tore into “Screaming for Vengeance” Saturday night, Oct. 22, at the Masonic Temple Theatre, drummer Scott Travis pointed out that doing 50 years of anything is a big deal. That’s particularly true of both Priest and of heavy metal, a genre many music purists...
The story of Metallica and the ‘obscene’ punk cover that got them banned from MTV
“It just felt good to blast the words ‘cock’ and ‘fuck’”: the story behind Metallica’s shocking cover of Anti-Nowhere League’s punk classic So What?
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
BBC
Birmingham: Black Sabbath pub The Crown returns as music venue
A Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig is to be restored as a live music venue after years of closure. In its heyday, The Crown in the city centre also hosted other local acts that would go on to become household names, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.
Brian Johnson names his favourite Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath songs
AC/DC's Brian Johnson appeared on the BBC's Tracks Of My Years show and revealed the 10 songs that soundtracked his life
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
The Meaning Behind AC/DC’s Bon Scott Tribute “Hells Bells”
Several months after the death of AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott on Feb. 19, 1980, the band decided that they would continue on with new singer Brian Johnson and started recording their seminal album Back in Black. A tribute to Scott, Back in Black sold more than 50 million copies worldwide...
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
“Arrogant, misogynistic and full of testosterone”: 10 nu metal musicians hating on nu metal
Nu metal haters gonna hate, especially when they’re in nu metal bands
When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue
A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
Ugly Kid Joe do everything and do it well on fifth album Rad Wings Of Destiny
Are Ugly Kid Joe metallers, hard rockers, country balladeers or a covers band, or all of the above?
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Loudwire
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0