This exhibition had it all - a chippy contest with plenty of trash talk. It featured loads of young talent and gave fans a teaser for what's to come in this Central Division rivalry. With a final score of 115-124, Detroit now falls to 1-2. The Pistons faltered in the 3rd quarter and simply did not have the firepower to power their way back. The comeback effort was applaudable; however, the Pacers found their shots beyond the arc and never let it get too close.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO