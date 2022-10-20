ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Airs PJ Tucker’s Message After Loss to Spurs

Last season, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had a consistent message to his team when they played opponents beneath them in the standings: Respect your opponent. While the San Antonio Spurs were the team with the winning record on Saturday night in their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the home team was still heavily favored to win based on their talent.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Duke product AJ Griffin makes splash in NBA debut

The rosters for Sunday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the visiting Charlotte Hornets included a combined four Duke basketball talents: second-year NBA player Jalen Johnson and rookie AJ Griffin for the Hawks, plus 10th-year veteran Mason Plumlee and rookie Mark Williams for the Hornets. All four of those Blue...
DURHAM, NC
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Look & Listen: Sports Podcasts

When the MLB playoffs, the NFL, the NHL, and NBA converge on the same day, sports nuts call it a “sports equinox.” Throw in college football, and the upcoming World Cup, and one’s cup truly runneth over. Here’s a sampling of sports podcasts to help keep you in the loop. 🎙️ Atlanta’s Own: An Atlanta […] The post Look & Listen: Sports Podcasts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy

Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday. From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets met was the first round of the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Perhaps as a sign of things to come, the Hawks dismantled the Hornets at home. Atlanta's front office spent the summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

The Detroit Pistons Fail To Rally In Loss To The Pacers

This exhibition had it all - a chippy contest with plenty of trash talk. It featured loads of young talent and gave fans a teaser for what's to come in this Central Division rivalry. With a final score of 115-124, Detroit now falls to 1-2. The Pistons faltered in the 3rd quarter and simply did not have the firepower to power their way back. The comeback effort was applaudable; however, the Pacers found their shots beyond the arc and never let it get too close.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

The Top 5 Plays from Saturday’s Celtics-Magic Game

The top-five plays from Saturday's Celtics-Magic matchup features Jayson Tatum besting Chuma Okeke and Luke Kornet paving the way to a Jaylen Brown jam. There's also Tatum taking on Wendell Carter Jr. at the basket, Derrick White's above the rim finish, and Tatum sealing the win for Boston. View the...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Strip NBA Team Hopes Get a Big Boost

Former National Basketball Association player Jackie Robinson unveiled his plans to build a 23,000-seat arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip nine years ago with hopes to bring an NBA team to Sin City. Robinson's project on 27 acres between the Sahara Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: A Bizzare Streak Has Come to An End For Los Angeles

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS. They will await the winner from the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. With San Diego being bounced from the postseason and a bizarre streak...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Return Shows Promise For Thunder

After missing all of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s preseason games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was available in the Thunder’s first regular season game. We expected him to play solid, and he delivered. He scored 32 points on 12-for-23 shooting while adding on six rebounds and five assists. For a player that missed preseason, he played incredible.
Wichita Eagle

Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
DURHAM, NC
Wichita Eagle

Texans Blow Second Half Lead, Fall To Raiders in Las Vegas

Coming off of a much-needed bye week, the Houston Texans entered their Sunday matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders, looking to start a winning streak. Unfortunately for Houston, it wasn't to be, as the Texans blew a late third quarter lead, en route to a 38-20 loss in Las Vegas.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jets’ Coaches Explain What Makes Broncos’ Defense So Good

Dropping 27 points on the Packers and their elite defense at Lambeau Field was an impressive feat for the Jets, a testament to how much this team's offense has grown in 2022. They'll need to produce a similar type of performance on Sunday if they want to score some points against the Broncos in Denver.
DENVER, CO

