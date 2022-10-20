Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
‘House of the Dragon' Season One Finale Leaks Online
HBO is aware and "disappointed" after their highly anticipated season one finale to "House of the Dragon" has leaked to the internet. HBO blamed a distribution partner in the "EMEA," or Europe, Middle East, and Africa, region for the leak. The statement also stated that the series' tenth episode was only available on illegal torrent sites and that HBO is "aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet."
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness? Royal Expert Mocks Prince Harry’s Wife for the Way She Describes Herself in Variety Interview
Meghan Markle graced the cover of Variety magazine. However, some of the things she said raised eyebrows, with one royal expert seemingly mocking her for the way she characterized herself. Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness, Royal Expert Claims. The Duchess of Sussex was featured on the cover of Variety as one...
Anne Hathaway Glows On The Cover Of Elle In An Off-The-Shoulder Little Black Dress—Simply Stunning!
Anne Hathaway is one of the stunning cover stars of the highly-anticipated Elle ‘Women in Hollywood’ issue – and it goes without saying: she looks absolutely breathtaking in not just the cover image, but every single editorial picture too!. The 39-year-old Locked Down actress is wearing a...
NBC Connecticut
‘Black Adam' Tallies $67 Million in Domestic Debut, First Film Opening Since July to Top $50 Million
Warner Bros.' latest DC Extended Universe film "Black Adam" tallied $67 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. It is the first film since Disney and Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" to top $50 million during its debut. Premium formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and large format...
