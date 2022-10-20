ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

‘House of the Dragon' Season One Finale Leaks Online

HBO is aware and "disappointed" after their highly anticipated season one finale to "House of the Dragon" has leaked to the internet. HBO blamed a distribution partner in the "EMEA," or Europe, Middle East, and Africa, region for the leak. The statement also stated that the series' tenth episode was only available on illegal torrent sites and that HBO is "aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet."
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.

