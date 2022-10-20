Read full article on original website
Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
DPD asking for public's help in searching for missing teen
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in looking for a teen that's been missing since Thursday, Oct. 20.
DPD searching for missing 12-year-old
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 12-year-old that's been reported missing.
Suspect in death of 17-year-old found dead on I-94 to be arraigned Friday
A 20-year-old man from Southfield is expected to be arraigned Friday in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Taya Land. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the suspect is facing two charges in connection with Land’s death but specific charges have not been announced. Land’s body was discovered around 7:45 a.m....
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
