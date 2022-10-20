ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed

Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Female Lyft driver shot dead in Pontiac, suspect arrested

A female Lyft driver was found shot in the head in Pontiac early Friday morning and pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital, officials said. The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, was arrested early Friday afternoon. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victim, a...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 2-year-old boy stable after being stabbed by relative at Detroit apartment

DETROIT – A toddler is in stable condition after being stabbed by a relative in a Detroit apartment early Thursday morning. Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal stabbing that occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive, near East Warren Avenue. Officials say a 56-year-old woman stabbed a 2-year-old boy who she is related to.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
DETROIT, MI
