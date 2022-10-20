Read full article on original website
NYC’s last 6 p.m. sunset of the year will take place this week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days are getting shorter and with it comes the end of sunsets after 6 p.m. The last sunset after 6 p.m. this year will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. After that, the New York area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in […]
Video: Dirt bikes, ATVs pop wheelies through red light on busy Staten Island roadway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steer clear of illegal motorized vehicles popping wheelies on Staten Island. A new video submitted to the Advance/SILive.com shows several dirt bikes and ATVs speeding through a red light on Richmond Avenue, traveling southbound at the busy intersection of Rockland Avenue. The video was recorded at 6:23 p.m. on Friday by a Staten Island driver who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hidden 'Secret Alley' in New York City Is a Cool Piece of History
We never knew this existed!
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating
There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Eastern Parkway
It happened near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Exclusive: Staten Island school to be part of pilot program to lock front doors of NYC public schools, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After years of advocacy by parents and elected officials, the city will launch a small pilot program to lock the front doors of public schools, and P.S. 8 in Great Kills will be one of the four schools chosen for the initial program, according to Assemblyman Michael Reilly.
DOT: Avoid driving in downtown Brooklyn due to major road construction
The Department of Transportation says to expect traffic congestion and road closures in downtown Brooklyn. The DOT advises travelers to avoid the area due to major road construction, which will be affecting the BQE closing one lane Queens bound and closing the Atlantic Avenue Ramp. There are multiple detours to...
100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open
The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
New York, NY – Detectives in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting by a gunman riding a scooter in Brooklyn. On Tuesday, police were alerted to a shots fired incident at around 2:50 pm in the area of 870 42nd Street. Through their investigation, police used nearby surveillance video that captured the suspect stopping his scooter across the street from two unknown individuals. He then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots in their direction. He then fled the scene on his scooter. Now, police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect. It is not The post NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman found dead inside bin outside NYC home: ‘They threw her out like trash’
A woman was found dead "inside a large bin" outside of a Staten Island home on Friday morning, New York City police said.
October 23: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1942, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Pro-Dewey defections in the ranks of the Democrats tend to indicate the Brooklyn vote in the election for governor on Nov. 3 may come close to a ‘toss-up,’ John R. Crews, Kings County Republican leader, asserted today. Even if President Roosevelt comes out with another and stronger endorsement than his original declaration in favor of John J. Bennett Jr., the Democratic candidate against Thomas E. Dewey, the final outcome is not likely to be appreciably influenced, Crews declared.
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, October 24, 2022
78TH PRECINCT: MAN ARRESTED IN STABBING DEATH: Police on Friday arrested a man wanted in connection with a murder within the 78th Precinct, which covers Park Slope and a portion of Gowanus. Edwin Pedroza, 42, of Staten Island is a suspect in a September 20 argument and stabbing that took place at 248 4th Avenue, a commercial establishment identified by Google Maps as a smoke shop in Gowanus.
Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?
There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
AHS-NYC Is Horrifying, Mostly Because It’s Stories Are True.- Gay History vs. AHS NYC (Eps 1-2)
The 11th. season of American Horror Story has arrived. In AHS-NYC’s two-part opener, fans have learned that the season will cover a mysterious serial killer targeting gay men in Lower Manhattan circa 1978-1981, as well as an unknown illness infecting Fire Island deer, and eventually the gay community. But in doing so Murphy once again “steals” and “twists” historical events, changes them ever so slightly, and and presents it to the audience as his own. But in this case they are very dark events that were never investigated, and justice was never sought for the victims The events are now mostly forgotten by time but they did happen. Just not the way Murphy presents them.
Brooklyn Women’s Exchange Open on Montague
The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange is open for business in its new location at 137 Montague Street, below the UPS Store, between Henry and Clinton (see photo above). The interior has plenty of room for the Exchange’s inventory of handcrafted items, including housewares and decorative items, children’s and adults’ clothing, toys, greeting cards, and condiments, as well as children’s books and books of local interest.
‘There was a need for fast casual seafood’: Brooklyn lobster franchise to open in Richmond
Bonds said his mother was a chef at Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' restaurant. Growing up with the combination of food and Hip Hop provided him with inspiration for what BK Lobster could be.
Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
WHAT WHERE AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: When the Parkway cut through town, Part 2
The residential southside of Kenilworth bore the brunt of the Parkway cutting through town. Many of those homes moved were from the Oak Knolls section of town – roughly the area west of Michigan Ave., then south of Bloomingdale Ave. to Fairfield Ave. A good number were cape cod homes built in 1940-41 that had to be taken away in 1949 and 1950. A bunch were placed on empty lots along Cranford, Faitoute, and Quinton Aves. These relocated cape cods are still identifiable today by the fact that those homes had a front door with double windows on each side of the entry door. Homes on Michigan, Vernon and Union avenues also were uprooted. To help assure that there were sufficient lots in the area to relocate homes, Kenilworth acquired some land on Cranford Ave. from Cranford.
