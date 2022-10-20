ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

US diplomat’s wife Anne Sacoolas pleads guilty to death of Harry Dunn

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Le745_0igeVCki00

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, pleaded guilty Thursday to mowing down UK teen Harry Dunn while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 — a case that sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after Sacoolas plowed into his motorcycle with her Volvo near RAF Croughton, an air force base used by the US military in Northamptonshire.

Sacoolas, 45, whose husband worked as a US intelligence officer at the base, left the UK 19 days after the deadly crash, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution and the United States refused to extradite her.

Appearing at London’s Old Bailey court by videolink from the United States on Thursday, Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing his death by careless driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWozX_0igeVCki00
A court sketch shows Anne Sacoolas (at right on the screen) in a videolink as she appears in court to plead guilty to causing the death of Harry Dunn, watched by the 19-years-old’s parents.
Julia Quenzler / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTtX5_0igeVCki00
Sacoolas, 45, the wife of a US diplomat, is seen pumping gas in Virginia in 2020. She pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.
MEGA

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said that after consideration at the “very highest level” and in close consultation with Dunn’s family, the decision had been made not to proceed to trial.

Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but the Crown Prosecution Service accepted her guilty plea to the lesser charge.

“It’s what we’ve been waiting for and fighting so damn hard for,” Dunn’s tearful mother, Charlotte Charles, told reporters outside court, saying she can now “breathe easier,” having attained justice for her son.

“Getting to court and getting to where we are now has been the most monumental thing for me because I can talk to (Harry) now and tell him we’ve done it, promise complete,” she said.

Sacoolas will be sentenced at the end of November, and Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb ordered her to attend the sentencing in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmAdb_0igeVCki00
Dunn, 19, was riding his motorcycle in Northamptonshire in August 2019 when Sacoolas’ Volvo traveling on the wrong side of the road plowed into him.
Justice for Harry Dunn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPZmX_0igeVCki00
The family of Harry Dunn, (from left) father Tim Dunn, mother Charlotte Charles and stepfather Bruce Charles, talk to the media outside the Old Bailey in London Thursday.
PA Images via Getty Images

The charge Sacoolas admitted to carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but guidelines suggest either a community order or a shorter prison term.

She was told by the judge that she had shown remorse by an early plea of guilt and by taking part in the court process, which she could not be compelled to do.

“If sentence is one that does not involve immediate custody, there is no barrier to her returning home after the hearing,” the judge said.

The case sparked a diplomatic spat between the US and Britain, with the UK government backing the call for Sacoolas to be prosecuted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rvlt_0igeVCki00
A banner and a memorial area for Harry Dunn is pictured near to the entrance of RAF Croughton.
REUTERS

In 2019, Dunn’s parents traveled to the White House for a meeting with then-President Donald Trump, who surprised them by revealing that Sacoolas was in an adjoining room. Dunn’s parents declined to meet her.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy