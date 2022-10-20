ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

informnny.com

Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — A 31-year-old Seattle man is being held without bail in what police describe as a three-day spate of shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. According to...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff

EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
SEATTLE, WA
truecrimedaily

Washington man accused of kidnapping and burying his estranged wife alive in woods

LACEY, Wash. (TCD) -- A man allegedly kidnapped his estranged wife and tried to bury her alive in the woods. According to a news release from the Lacey Police Department, on Oct. 16, officers responded to a home on the 3800 block of Rossberg Street to a report of overheard screaming and sounds of struggle. At the scene, authorities reportedly met with children who said their mother and father left to go shopping approximately 30 minutes prior.
LACEY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside. 23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect. 22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store.
EDMONDS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say

A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Second Man Convicted in Overdose of Mossyrock Woman

A second person has been convicted in the 2020 overdose death of a Mossyrock woman following a two-day trial in Lewis County Superior Court. Jason Jensen, 30, of University Place, was found guilty Oct. 19 of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
MOSSYROCK, WA
westsideseattle.com

Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape

At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.

