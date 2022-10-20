LACEY, Wash. (TCD) -- A man allegedly kidnapped his estranged wife and tried to bury her alive in the woods. According to a news release from the Lacey Police Department, on Oct. 16, officers responded to a home on the 3800 block of Rossberg Street to a report of overheard screaming and sounds of struggle. At the scene, authorities reportedly met with children who said their mother and father left to go shopping approximately 30 minutes prior.

