informnny.com
Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings
SEATTLE (AP) — A 31-year-old Seattle man is being held without bail in what police describe as a three-day spate of shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. According to...
q13fox.com
Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff
EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
KING-5
SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
KOMO News
Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
The suspect who was booked Thursday in the shooting death of Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. made his first appearance in court Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Prosecutors argued that 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Leffall was “incredibly dangerous” and should be held without bail....
LACEY, Wash. (TCD) -- A man allegedly kidnapped his estranged wife and tried to bury her alive in the woods. According to a news release from the Lacey Police Department, on Oct. 16, officers responded to a home on the 3800 block of Rossberg Street to a report of overheard screaming and sounds of struggle. At the scene, authorities reportedly met with children who said their mother and father left to go shopping approximately 30 minutes prior.
q13fox.com
The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
q13fox.com
Sawant says feces thrown at her home repeatedly, claims Seattle Police 'failing to investigate' threats
SEATTLE - City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote a letter to officials claiming the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was "failing to investigate" several escalating threats made against her, including feces being thrown at her home repeatedly. According to Sawant, bags of human feces have been thrown into her yard six times,...
q13fox.com
SEATTLE - A King County Jail courtroom erupted with emotion as the suspect in the death of a beloved Seattle business owner had his first appearance. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District on Wednesday. On Friday, a judge found probable...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside. 23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect. 22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say
A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Seattle business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. Seattle Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon and said that the arrest came in the Central District with the assistance of SWAT teams.
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
Chronicle
Second Man Convicted in Overdose of Mossyrock Woman
A second person has been convicted in the 2020 overdose death of a Mossyrock woman following a two-day trial in Lewis County Superior Court. Jason Jensen, 30, of University Place, was found guilty Oct. 19 of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Socialist Seattle Dem who pushed police defunding fumes at cops for not protecting her from feces thrower
Progressive Seattle city council member Kshama Savant is upset with police department for not doing more to protect her from a suspect who reportedly keeps throwing feces on her lawn.
westsideseattle.com
Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape
At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.
q13fox.com
A King County Jail courtroom erupted with emotion as the suspect in the death of a beloved Seattle business owner had his first appearance. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District on Wednesday.
