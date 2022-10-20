One of the more surprising things to emerge from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the car crash that involved Karrion Kross, especially because as Kross was lying hurt by the car Drew McIntyre would attack him and beat him down even more. McIntyre would be pulled out of the way and wouldn't address the incident until tonight's SmackDown. In a backstage segment, McIntyre admitted that he let things get to him, and then he revealed that management did say they had to stay away from each other. He would then reveal that they would ultimately settle their differences in a Steel Cage match, and that would happen at Crown Jewel.

2 DAYS AGO