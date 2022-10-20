Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats the Odds to Retain NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.
ComicBook
WWE NXT Crowns New North American Champion After Brutal Halloween Havoc Ladder Match
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc started in style, as the first match of the night was the North American Championship Ladder Match between Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer, and Hayes took early MVP honors for his entrance with Trick Williams. The match would move at lightning speed and featured some absolutely brutal spots for just about everyone involved. It would come down to Hayes and Lee, who were fighting it out across two intersecting ladders, and Lee would counter Hayes' next move to buy himself just enough time to get up the ladder and grab the Title. Wes Lee is your new NXT North American Champion!
ComicBook
WWE Fans Absolutely Loving Liv Morgan Going Full Harley Quinn on SmackDown
WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.
ComicBook
Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event Name, Date Revealed
As NXT Halloween Havoc approaches this weekend, the white and gold brand is already looking ahead to its next premium live event. Speaking on the NXT Halloween Havoc conference call, Shawn Michaels revealed that the next NXT premium live event will be called NXT Deadline and will take place on Saturday, December 10th. While previous NXT premium live events like Halloween Havoc and WarGames were resurrections to past pay-per-view titles, NXT Deadline is the brand's first original name since the NXT TakeOver series. While they used to run regularly three to four times a year, there has not been an NXT TakeOver since August 2021.
ComicBook
WWE Interested in Bringing Back Classic PPV
WWE might be looking to add another classic pay-per-view to its premium live event calendar. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is interested in bringing back King of the Ring, an event that would host the finals of both the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments. While WWE has held the King of the Ring tournament in recent years, there has not been a King of the Ring-branded pay-per-view since 2002. The closest came in 2015, when the WWE Network hosted a three-match King of the Ring special, which featured both semi-final bouts as well as the culminating contest that crowned Wade Barrett as king.
ComicBook
CM Punk's AEW Future Reportedly in Doubt
The professional wrestling world is still feeling the ripple effects from AEW All Out. Even now over six weeks removed from the event and its subsequent press conference, All Elite Wrestling remains without four of its top stars: CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. Those four men were involved in a backstage fight after Punk ran down Omega and the Bucks' leadership abilities in his presser. This resulted in suspensions for all parties involved, including those who attempted to break it up. In the weeks since, suspensions were lifted on men who tried to separate the brawlers, such as Christopher Daniels and Pat Buck, but permanent consequences revolving around the ones who got physically involved remained nonexistent.
ComicBook
The Bloodline vs. Bray Wyatt's New Stable at WWE Survivor Series: War Games Teased
Since returning at WWE Extreme Rules, fans have been eagerly awaiting Bray Wyatt's next moves. The Eater of Worlds arrived on WWE SmackDown and showcased a very personal side of himself before being cut off by a masked figure on the tron. Absent from SmackDown were the Firefly Funhouse puppets, who accompanied Wyatt in human form at Extreme Rules. Online speculation has linked these five puppets to various WWE superstars, both past and current, with many expecting that they will eventually be revealed as members of the new WYATT 6 stable.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Will Defend His AEW World Championship Again on This Week's AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley's latest AEW World Championship defense ended unceremoniously on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, as the referee called for the bell once Hangman Page went down with a concussion after taking a King Kong Lariat from the champ and landing right on his head. Moxley then cut a promo before getting confronted by MJF, who declared he won't cash in his world championship match until the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 19. That match has now been officially advertised for the show.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Reveals Steel Cage Match Set for Crown Jewel
One of the more surprising things to emerge from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the car crash that involved Karrion Kross, especially because as Kross was lying hurt by the car Drew McIntyre would attack him and beat him down even more. McIntyre would be pulled out of the way and wouldn't address the incident until tonight's SmackDown. In a backstage segment, McIntyre admitted that he let things get to him, and then he revealed that management did say they had to stay away from each other. He would then reveal that they would ultimately settle their differences in a Steel Cage match, and that would happen at Crown Jewel.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sneak Peek to Debut During NBA Doubleheader
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres in November, and while the plot of the movie is unknown, the trailers have given hints at what fans can expect after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. A new TV spot for the movie just dropped, and it won't be the last peek before its release. There will be an exclusive look at the sequel during an NBA game next week.
Comments / 0