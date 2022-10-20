ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former CBS News Reporter Lara Logan Goes Full Q-Anon: ‘Global Cabal’ of the UN Will ‘Dine on the Blood of Children’ (Video)

By Dessi Gomez
 3 days ago
Comments / 27

Big Blue
3d ago

Republicans have gone off the rails! Vote blue in November up & down the ballot to bring back sanity & our democracy.

Tommy T
3d ago

Good article, I was wondering whether or not if qanon was friend or foe. Thank you for the information. Now I know they're a good element because if you think they're bad they have to be good.

maximus decimus meridius
3d ago

If you don't know if QAnon is good or bad I'm afraid there is not much hope for you.

