Former CBS News Reporter Lara Logan Goes Full Q-Anon: ‘Global Cabal’ of the UN Will ‘Dine on the Blood of Children’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Big Blue
3d ago
Republicans have gone off the rails! Vote blue in November up & down the ballot to bring back sanity & our democracy.
Reply(14)
7
Tommy T
3d ago
Good article, I was wondering whether or not if qanon was friend or foe. Thank you for the information. Now I know they're a good element because if you think they're bad they have to be good.
Reply(1)
3
maximus decimus meridius
3d ago
If you don't know if QAnon is good or bad I'm afraid there is not much hope for you.
Reply
6
Related
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Inside Lara Logan’s downfall from 60 Minutes correspondent to Newsmax ban after bizarre on-air rant
JOURNALIST Lara Logan has been banned from Newsmax after peddling a series of baseless conspiracy theories. It’s not the first time the former CBS reporter, 51, has caused outrage after bizarrely ranting about Satan and espousing false QAnon tropes. Logan, originally from Durban, South Africa, became a recognizable name...
Ex-CBS Star Lara Logan Reveals 'Pool Of Patriots' Conspiracy Theory, Says Cabal Of World's Elites Will 'Dine On Blood Of Children'
News reporter Lara Logan unleashed a wild conspiracy theory, claiming the world's elite will "dine on the blood of children" and that "the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world," RadarOnline.com learned. The CBS-turned-Fox Nation host made the claims during an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday, introducing the world to the "pool of patriots" and claiming she saw the plan with her own eyes.According to Logan, she spoke to a man who claimed he had infiltrated “the global cabal” at the United Nations and had the documents to. back it up.“This was several years...
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
Washington Examiner
Former Fox News host bombs in CNN debut
A new show hosted by former Fox News host and current CNN host Chris Wallace fell flat in its debut. Nielsen Media Research tracked ratings for Wallace's show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which debuted on CNN Sunday. The ratings show that there were 401,000 viewers, down 29% from the average, and 44,000 among those aged 25 to 54, down 64% from the average.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Fox TV Host Shannon Bream Is Glad She Got Fired: 'I Watched My Tapes And Got Real With Myself'
This article was originally published on Aug. 16, 2022. Journalist, reporter and news anchor Shannon Bream, host of Fox Corp.'s FOX Fox News Sunday weekly program, took to Twitter Inc TWTR to recount being fired from her first TV gig “by a man who told me I was the worst person he'd ever seen on TV.”
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Secret Service allegedly covered up details of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade accident
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was involved in a...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'
Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson
After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted. “For some reason, @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking,” the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee tweeted on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: White House guest claims Trump indicated he swapped out Oval Office 'secret toilet' because Obama used it: New book claims he would TIP military aides and filled his bathroom with hairspray
Former President Donald Trump would tell certain White House guests that he had a personal 'secret bathroom' just off the Oval Office renovated after succeeding Barack Obama – using language one guest took to have racist subtext. The claim, which was based on how the visitor took the odd...
Tucker Carlson left red faced after trying to insult Fetterman on tattoos: ‘Reminders of the people we have lost’
John Fetterman fired back at Tucker Carlson’s “fake” tattoos insult as he explained that they each represent a victim killed by violent crime while he was a Pennsylvania mayor. The right-wing Fox News host had mocked Mr Fetterman’s tattoos as he tried to portray the Democratic candidate...
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
CNN correspondent Fred Pleitgen gets access to a secret Ukrainian military drone workshop that could be leveling the playing field in the war with Russia.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Ex-Fox reporter Lara Logan unleashes bizarre conspiracies including UN plan to flood US with immigrants and elites drinking blood
Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan. Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 27