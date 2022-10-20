Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Wars Eclipse Rumor Details Politically Charged Story and Development Timeline
A new rumor details what the story of Star Wars Eclipse might actually be about and it's fairly interesting. Last year at The Game Awards, a heavily rumored Star Wars game from Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream was officially revealed. The teaser trailer was pretty vague and didn't reveal too much information, but showed glimpses of characters like Yoda, a diverse galaxy of locations and people, as well as lightsabers. It was an exciting teaser, but left a lot of questions about when we could play it, what it would play like, what the story would be, and so on. It was confirmed that the game would be set in the High Republic era, placing it hundreds of years before any of the Star Wars films.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Surprise Gives Subscribers Extra Perks
Nintendo Switch users who are already subscribed to Nintendo's top-tier version of its online service, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack option, have some more perks coming their way soon. These limited-time offerings were announced by Nintendo this week a surprise additions tot eh benefits already included in the service and will be live starting on November 1st. They include double the Gold Points spent on eligible games and DLCs as well as some icons that invoke the Nintendo 64 era.
ComicBook
PlayStation Sale Brings 2 of 2018's Best Games Down to Lowest Prices Yet
PlayStation's current sale on PS4 and PS5 games has big discounts on a number of different first-party and third-party titles. This makes it a perfect time to add to your backlog or to try something new especially if there are some games from the past few years that you missed previously. In this particular sale, you can get two of the best games from 2018 – God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 – for the lowest PlayStation Store prices that they've ever dropped to.
ComicBook
Close-Up Photo of an Ant Goes Viral for Having "Demonic" Face
Most people think of ants as having cutesy alienesque faces – big bug-eyed orbs on either side of their head, with fuzzy antenna sticking up from the middle. That's the way science books always made it look in school – and it's definitely the design concept that films like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and (more recently) Marvel's Ant-Man movie franchise have always gone with. However, as time and science have progressed, we've been able to get better and better looks at the miniature world around us – and when it comes to ants, that insight has been truly terrifying.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol Has Gone Gold
The Callisto Protocol has gone gold! The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and will be one of the last major titles to release this year. The game looks to scratch the itch of horror fans everywhere after years of first-person immersive horror games. Although those are great, there has been a general lack of variety in the genre when it comes to gaming. Resident Evil has pivoted to first person and while it has been successful, it's not for everyone. Thankfully, the remakes that Capcom has been putting out have stayed true to the over the shoulder third-person format, but some people are craving something new and The Callisto Protocol looks to deliver.
ComicBook
Steam Game Climbs Top-Seller Charts After Big Release
If neither Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 nor Gotham Knights are part of your weekend plans, there's another game on Steam that might warrant your attention if you're looking for something to play. It's called RimWorld, but it's not just RimWorld. It's RimWorld – Biotech, a new expansion for the game that was accompanied by an update with both of those causing the game to rocket upwards on Steam's top-seller charts even amid two other big releases.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Length Revealed
Capcom has revealed how long it will take players to see through its remake of Resident Evil 4 when it launches early next year. Compared to some of the original installments, Resident Evil 4 has always been one of the longer games in the franchise. And while it seemed likely that the forthcoming RE4 remake wouldn't make the title any shorter, some fans wondered if Capcom would be lengthening the game by a substantial margin. As it turns out, this shouldn't be the case.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
New Marvel Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release
A new video game associated with Marvel has quickly jumped to the top of the download charts after having been available for less than a week. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles are playable across console and PC platforms, it's mobile devices where Marvel is now finding quite a bit of success.
ComicBook
Hasbro's Massive Galactus Action Figure Trends as Fans Start Receiving Viral Toy
Last year, Hasbro upset the action figure status quo by introducing a truly massive Galactus toy. Funded through the toymaker's HasLab program, the figure clocks in at a whopping 32 inches, compared to the line's usual six-inch lineup. Now that Hasbro has had a chance to produce the toys, consumers are starting to get them in the mail and they can't stop raving about the new figure. In fact, so many people are posting pictures of their new Galactus Marvel Legends figure, the Marvel cosmic stalwart became a trending topic.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl
Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
Comments / 0