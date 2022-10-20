ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County requires flu vaccine for health care, congregate care facility workers

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 4 days ago
Sonoma County health care workers will be required to get a flu shot by the end of November under an order issued Wednesday by the county's top health official.
The order, which takes effect Nov. 1, will require workers to get the annual flu vaccine or, if granted a medical or religious exemption, wear a surgical mask or respirator any time they are indoors.
Workers in health and congregate care facilities will be subject to the order, including nurses, physicians, technicians, therapists and pharmacists at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, dental offices and other similar care facilities and clinics.
The order will remain in effect until May 31, 2023, unless extended by county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, who argued the requirement will help prevent flu transmission as the virus circulates alongside COVID-19.

"The flu and COVID-19 will likely be spreading at the same time, and relaxed COVID-19 mitigation measures may result in an increase in flu activity during the upcoming season," Mase said. "Influenza is preventable with a vaccine that is currently available."
Mase also encouraged all county residents not affected by the order to get a flu vaccine, especially first responders.
Flu season generally lasts through the end of May, with transmission of the virus spurred by large groups of people gathering indoors during the winter.
Flu vaccines are available at primary health care providers, retail pharmacies and some COVID-19 vaccination clinics. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWGZ4_0igeUFIG00

photo credit: Sonoma County health care workers will be required to get a flu shot by the end of November under an order issued Wednesday by the county's top health official.

The order, which takes effect Nov. 1, will require workers to get the annual flu vaccine or, if granted a medical or religious exemption, wear a surgical mask or respirator any time they are indoors.
Workers in health and congregate care facilities will be subject to the order, including nurses, physicians, technicians, therapists and pharmacists at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, dental offices and other similar care facilities and clinics.
The order will remain in effect until May 31, 2023, unless extended by county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, who argued the requirement will help prevent flu transmission as the virus circulates alongside COVID-19.
"The flu and COVID-19 will likely be spreading at the same time, and relaxed COVID-19 mitigation measures may result in an increase in flu activity during the upcoming season," Mase said. "Influenza is preventable with a vaccine that is currently available."

Mase also encouraged all county residents not affected by the order to get a flu vaccine, especially first responders.
Flu season generally lasts through the end of May, with transmission of the virus spurred by large groups of people gathering indoors during the winter.
Flu vaccines are available at primary health care providers, retail pharmacies and some COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Comments / 1

Related
KRCB 104.9

Stapp, Rossiter compete for Santa Rosa's 2nd Council District

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Next up in our ongoing election 2022 coverage, the race for the second district seat on the Santa Rosa City Council.    Mark Stapp is a member of Santa Rosa’s Design Review Board, an administrator at Sonoma State, and has served on the city’s Measure O oversight committee.   Mason Rossiter is a political science student at the Santa Rosa Junior College and works as a barista.   Stapp sees two major city issues as priorities.   "Homelessness, which of course is a top concern for many voters," Stapp said. "And also housing, which is a perpetual concern for...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Napa County officials pursue regulatory, legal action over new vineyard project

photo credit:  Napa County officials fired back this week at a well-known winemaker in an escalating dispute over whether the county has regulatory authority over a new vineyard project on his land. On Oct. 13, Jayson Woodbridge of Hundred Acre Wine Group sued the county over claims that local officials have overstepped in their efforts to inspect and permit an "experimental vineyard" on 80 acres of hillside land off Pickett Road in Calistoga. The property burned in the 2020 Glass Fire and about a year later, Woodbridge cleared the remains of charred trees and other vegetation, according to the suit. In...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

'Final' SDC plan calls for 1,000 homes, 900 jobs at Eldridge campus

Interested members of the public on a recent tour of the SDC site photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Sonoma County officials appear to be ploughing ahead with bold re-use plans for the sprawling Sonoma Developmental Center.     A total of 15 pages of revisions to the site's specific plan and a 2,500+ page environmental impact report were released to the public Tuesday. The county's planning commission is scheduled to consider the documents a week from Thursday, October 27th.    The latest iteration shows significant concessions to environmental groups, but no compromise with neighbors demanding significantly fewer housing units. A proposed road connecting...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Healdsburg takes stock of carbon footprint and begins climate mobilization

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Healdsburg Lowering greenhouse gas emissions has become a top priority for many of Sonoma County’s cities. The timeline for action continues to accelerate.   Healdsburg officials this week reviewed the city's inventory of greenhouse gas emissions and took steps to create a climate mobilization strategy.   "Healdsburg is a leader in Sonoma County in actually making a measurable impact through clean energy production," David Hagele said. "And we're not just adding out of state clean energy purchases and then celebrating, ‘Hey, look what we did."   Council member David Hagele, is also chair of NCPA, Northern California Power Agency, the independent...
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRCB 104.9

Mental healthcare workers and Kaiser still deadlocked after two months

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Mental healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente are marking two months on strike across Northern California today.    "We're here for the patients, not for ourselves," said Christine Naber, a neuropsychologist at Kaiser in Santa Rosa and member of the National Union of Healthcare Workers. She said the ongoing strike is remarkable.   "It's the largest mental health strike in US history," Naber noted. "We've been out for two months and the reason that we're out on the line is not for benefits, it's not for wages, it's for basic justice around mental healthcare access."   Addiction medicine specialist Ray Messinger said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Three challenging Fleming for Santa Rosa's 4th district council seat

  photo credit:  photo credit:  The Sonoma County Elections Divisions started sending out 2022 general election ballots in the mail on October 10th. Over the coming days, besides stories on statewide propositions, we’ll be airing interviews with local candidates.             In Santa Rosa's fourth district, three challengers are attempting to unseat city council incumbent Victoria Fleming, here's a snapshot of the two candidates who responded to our interview requests.    Fleming, the first council member elected by district, says she's accomplished more than she ever thought she could. Like helping clear the way for 2,000 new housing...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

One year on - Roseland Library full of life in latest home

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams An improved-but-still-temporary Roseland Regional Library has been open for about a year on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa. On a foggy mid-October morning students from Victor Guadarrama’s sixth grade class from nearby Sheppard Elementary darted around the main room. He said he thinks the library is a great resource for his students.   "After taking a survey about how many students here had actually visited it, I found that it's a very small number and they were just super excited to, to be coming over," Guadarrama said.   Serena Makofsky, Roseland’s youth librarian, said staff aim to...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma will weigh annexations at county's request

photo credit: County of Sonoma Local Area Formation Commission The City of Sonoma is being pushed to expand, but less forcefully.    A final report prepared by Sonoma County's Local Area Formation Commission...also known as LAFCO [laugh-coe]…..is scheduled for public release today. It recommends Sonoma swallow several unincorporated 'islands,' a few peripheral areas that have already been built up, a regional park and a preserve.     The commission dials back language in an earlier draft report, changing near demands into recommendations.    LAFCO advises county government on the efficient delivery of services by recommending boundary changes to municipalities and special districts.    The commission is now asking Sonoma's city government...
SONOMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Jacobi, Okrepkie face off in Santa Rosa's District 6

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB The Sonoma County Elections Divisions started sending out 2022 general election ballots in the mail on October 10th. Over the coming days, besides stories on statewide propositions, we’ll be airing interviews with local candidates.   KRCB News spoke with the two candidates running for the 6th District seat on the Santa Rosa City Council. Engineer and former Santa Rosa city council member Veronica ‘Roni’ Jacobi is running against Jeff Okrepkie, founder of the nonprofit Coffey Strong and member of Santa Rosa’s Planning Commission.   Jacobi's message remains the same.   "Climate change," Jacobi said. "That's the big thing that I know...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County's civil grand jury foreman on the state of housing in the county

photo credit: Courtesy of Alex Borland Sonoma County needs lots of new homes - almost 15,000 to be precise, and failing to meet that goal within the next decade could prompt the state to take over control of local housing development.    One group that has done a deep investigation of local housing needs is Sonoma County’s civil grand jury.   "Civil grand juries in California started in the seventies," Said Peter Maschwitz. "Every county is mandated to form a civil grand jury, and their mission is to investigate county functions, schools, police forces, hospitals, jails."   Maschwitz, is this year's jury’s foreperson. Investigations into the state...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Drought likely to persist as forecasters expect 'La Nina' to linger through most of winter

photo credit: California Department of Water Resources Water supplies are dipping and the outlook for the coming rainy season is iffy at best. That's the main takeaways from Thursday's online drought town hall held by Sonoma County.     Officials say Lake Sonoma stands at forty-four percent capacity.    Brian Garcia, with the National Weather Service, said precipitation dropped by last month's early storm has mostly evaporated.    "We are still very, very dry. One good offshore wind event and we could have a significant wildfire."   Garcia delivered a sobering forecast. He said La Nina conditions, which tend to mean drier than average winters locally, are expected to persist, likely...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Impacts, competing interests vie for attention as county revises well rules as suit proceeds

State technician checks 'monitoring well' to gauge health of aquifer. photo credit: California Department of Water Resources Following hours of deliberations last week, Sonoma County supervisors decided to not issue any new permits for water well drilling, at least until next April.     The moratorium comes as the California Coastkeeper Alliance continues legal action against the county, accusing officials of environmental mismanagement by allowing too many people to tap into aquifers for water.    The temporary prohibition has exemptions---any existing well that dries up or fails can still be replaced. Permit applications already submitted will still be processed.    But, those rules will soon change. County officials approved creation...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

New engagement chief sets out her vision for IOLERO in the community

photo credit: Courtesy of IOLERO Sonoma County’s sheriff oversight body IOLERO, has seen a number of changes recently. Including a new community engagement manager.   With a degree in criminal justice from Sonoma State in hand, Lizett Camacho said she saw the writing on the wall when IOLERO needed a new community engagement lead.   "I've been in the county for 15 years, always trying to find my way, like what am I going to do with my degree," Camacho said. "So when I landed this job, I'm like, Oh my God, perfect."   Camacho said building stronger connections between the community and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Cotati brings Dutch designs to California

photo credit: Courtesy of Erauch/Wikimedia For now the cannabis shops are the main thing Cotati and Amsterdam have in common, but soon enough Cotati’s neighborhoods may look a lot more Dutch.   "The sum result of all of this is the creation of a series of outdoor living rooms," Cotati planner Autumn Buss said.   The living rooms Buss is talking about: Woonerfs. A very Dutch word and design. They are the pedestrian-centric residential streets that dot the Netherlands and blur the lines between front yards and roads.   Buss laid out the Woonerf concept.   "A woonerf is an internal driveway within a...
COTATI, CA
KRCB 104.9

Heartbreak, loss, strength and resilience honored five years after Tubbs Fire

Elected leaders Chris Rogers, James Gore, Jared Huffman and Jim Wood flanked by an ASL interpreter photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB As the fog cleared Saturday morning, elected leaders, firefighters, and local residents gathered to mark the 5-year anniversary of the Tubbs Fire.    Other than a few scars on the pavement, Santa Rosa's Coffey Park looks like a recently completed subdivision, trees not yet casting much shade.    After igniting north of Calistoga the night before...on October 9, 2017, pandemonium roared over the ridge as burning debris showered from the sky.    Supervisor James Gore acknowledged failure.        "There was a lot of things...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Crop Report: Apples, dairy, poultry slammed by drought, grapes and cannabis up

Hard times for ranchers. Soaring feed costs slamming some local ag sectors photo credit:  In spite of crushing drought, Sonoma County's farms, ranches, orchards and vineyards delivered crops and products worth nearly a fifth more than last year. But the county's latest annual crop report is far from universally sunny. Ag is in flux, with some traditionally strong sectors floundering under drought and lower wholesale prices for certain crops.     Andrew Smith is Sonoma County's agricultural commissioner.    "Overall, our county's total agricultural production value saw an increase of nineteen point two percent, from 2020, our wine grape value was...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Groundbreaking agreement made official for tribal authority at holy lake

photo credit: Courtesy Anlace/Wikimedia Commons Since 2019 Sonoma County Parks and the Graton Rancheria have co-managed Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma. That interim agreement has been cemented for the next 20 years.   Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane off Lakeville Highway sits Tolay Lake. Though reduced from its original size after settlers in the 1850’s dynamited the natural levee at the lake’s southern end to clear part of the shallow lake for agricultural use, Tolay’s cultural significance to the Indians of the Graton Rancheria remains.   Tribal Vice Chair, Lorelle Ross:   "It has always been a sacred healing space for all...
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Tensions and concern remains around RV village and Sebastopol homeless

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Sebastopol This week the city of Sebastopol provided an update on a safe parking site for homeless residents. While public opinion is unsurprisingly divided, the situation remains complex.   "The simple solution seems to be to try to squeeze the balloon as they say, you squeeze one in and you push them out somewhere else," Sebastopol's interim Police Chief Ron Nelson said.   Since opening at the start of this year the Horizon Shine RV Village has endured fervent community push-back, a lawsuit, and a now-expelled problem resident.   It's situated on an unused lot along Gravenstein...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KRCB 104.9

Loss still reverberating five years after the Tubbs Fire

Carmen McReynolds photo credit: Credit: Jonathan Coke Five years ago, hot dry winds roared into Calistoga, fanning what would become an apocalyptic, deadly wildfire reaching into urban Santa Rosa.    As part of KRCB News's coverage of the anniversary, reporter Marc Albert reached out to Jonathan Coke, currently a resident of Chico, whose Aunt, then 83 year old Carmen McReynolds, a retired Kaiser medical doctor, perished in the Tubbs Fire.    They spoke about her, her life, and the tragedy that ended it.    A note to our listeners, some of the descriptions may be challenging or difficult to hear.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
436
Followers
368
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy