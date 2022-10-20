Beer made with Scottsdale's recycled water? Public invited to try free samples

Scottsdale Water is inviting the public to a free event Nov. 4-5, where samples of beer made exclusively with ultra-purified recycled water will be available.

The One Water Brewing Showcase will take place at the Scottsdale Waterfront during Canal Convergence and is free to the public. Attendees 21 and over can purchase a sample pack, which includes samples of each of the night’s beers made with the ultra-purified water. Souvenir sample mugs will also be provided to paying attendees.

Scottsdale Water has partnered with several local breweries to bring this fun, educational event to the community, according to a press release. Participating local breweries are committed to water sustainability and conservation — especially during this time of prolonged drought and water shortages.

Partnering breweries include:

AZ Wilderness Brewing Co.

Desert Monks Brewing Co.

Fate Brewing Co.

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Goldwater Brewing Co.

North Mountain Brewing

O.H.S.O. Brewery

Uncle Bear’s Brewery

Walter Station Brewery

Breweries received a delivery of ultra-purified, recycled water from Scottsdale’s Advanced Water Treatment Facility, which is the only permitted facility in Arizona to offer this water resource for sampling purposes.

After recycled water is treated to A+ standard, it undergoes several more purifying processes: ozonation, membrane ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet photolysis. The final product results in a water quality which exceeds that of bottled water.

The ultra-purified recycled water is one way Scottsdale is using innovation and technology to solve today’s water supply shortages. The goal is to use this water source as a viable new water resource within the community in the near future, pending state approval.

Learn more about the One Water Brewing Showcase at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “One Water Brewing Showcase.”