A man was charged with trafficking drugs on Greenville Road in Todd County Wednesday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he got out with a vehicle that was parked in the New Cedar Grove Baptist Church driveway to help 43-year-old Joshua Hull who was having a problem with his vehicle’s battery. A check of Hull’s license reportedly led to him being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO