Menlo Park, CA

Three vying for one seat in Woodside Town Council's District 2

Two newcomers are challenging Woodside Town Council member Brian Dombkowski for the newly created District 2 seat this fall. Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident, and Elizabeth Kaske, who moved to town recently from Menlo Park, have thrown their hats in the ring. The Town Council, which is currently a...
Woodside housing element doesn't pass state muster just yet

State housing officials say the town needs to provide more analysis and details by Jan. 31. Woodside has joined the ranks of other Bay Area cities and towns that have had their housing elements initially rejected by the state, receiving feedback to make changes and resubmit it for approval later this year. It is one of six jurisdictions in San Mateo County that has received response letters rejecting their initial drafts.
Editorial: Vote Dombkowski for Woodside Town Council

With two out of three Woodside Town Council seats uncontested in this election, it's great to see three passionate and engaged candidates competing to represent the new District 2, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. The fact that the newly redrawn...
Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum

The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County

City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
Atherton forum: Candidates respond to questions on policing, housing at Menlo College and road safety

Building more housing at Menlo College, policing and road safety were all top of mind to the four candidates — Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, Greg Conlon and Stacy Miles Holland — for the three open slots on Atherton City Council this fall during a forum at the Atherton college on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Editorial: Ray Mueller for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3

With an all-too-rare open seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, residents of District 3, which ranges from the western half of south county cities to rural coastside communities and large swaths of open space lands, and includes Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and west Menlo Park, have two strong candidates to choose from when voting for their next representative.
Las Lomitas district increases substitute teacher pay rates

The Las Lomitas Elementary School District governing board raised its substitute teacher pay rates during an Oct. 5 meeting. Officials say the move will help attract and retain them, as districts across the state face shortages of subs. The district had not reviewed the substitute teacher rates since November 2020.
Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands

Animal Control advises reporting — but not touching — ill wildlife and getting pets vaccinated. The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease.
Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V

In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists

A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
