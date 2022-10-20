ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Nevada Independent

How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’

In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno

Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
Outsider.com

Idaho Experiences Shocking Number of Autumn Earthquakes

In just one month, residents in Idaho have experienced eight earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. In addition, all eight of the earthquakes were in the central part of the state in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountain areas of Idaho. According to Denise Kern, who is Idaho’s...
actionnews5.com

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Homestretch - Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads

With Early Voting beginning Saturday (Oct. 22), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46.0-44.2%). Similarly, the...
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
bouldercityreview.com

Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now

For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
californiaexaminer.net

Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada

In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
