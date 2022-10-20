Read full article on original website
How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’
In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
Idaho Experiences Shocking Number of Autumn Earthquakes
In just one month, residents in Idaho have experienced eight earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. In addition, all eight of the earthquakes were in the central part of the state in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountain areas of Idaho. According to Denise Kern, who is Idaho’s...
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
Nevada DMV officials approved these custom tags after review
In Nevada, it is relatively inexpensive to request a personalized plate for a vehicle, and there are 63 different plate designs to choose from. This creates ample opportunity for someone to try and slip a vulgar or offensive personalized plate through the system.
Nye County will continue to count ballots by hand, but with changes
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled on Friday that votes in Nye County will be counted by hand for this upcoming election.
actionnews5.com
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
Nevada state lawmakers approve more than $750M spending from the American Rescue Plan Act
On Thursday the Interim Finance Committee met and approved $757,050,545 in spending from the American Rescue Plan Act. Nevada was given more than $2 billion originally from the act.
Voters will take a closer look at Ballot Question 2: $12 Minimum Wage in upcoming Nevada election
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Simplifying Nevada’s minimum wage is the goal of question two on the ballot in the midterm election. 8 News Now is taking a closer look at all three questions on the ballot this election season. The minimum wage is already going up a bit each year and supporters of the measure […]
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the COVID pandemic nearly behind us, weekly press conferences coming out of Carson City seem like ages ago. Governor Steve Sisolak provided updates frequently to Nevadans about the disease running rampant through the silver state. Responding to the pandemic took center stage for the Governor...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Homestretch - Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads
With Early Voting beginning Saturday (Oct. 22), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46.0-44.2%). Similarly, the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford tries to keep seat in race against Sigal Chattah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford is up against Republican challenger Sigal Chattah in the tight race to be Nevada attorney general. The most recent poll, from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, showed Chattah with a 39-37 lead among likely voters.
California wildfire survivors struggle to rebuild as settlement money trickles in
CONCOW, Calif. — Some survivors of California's deadliest wildfire continue to live in trailers, tents and makeshift homes nearly four years later as they wait for payments from a trust set up to compensate them. The PG&E Fire Victim Trust has paid less than half, or $5.2 billion, of...
3 Republicans sue Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation after endorsing Democrat
Three Republicans who crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his reelection bid are suing the Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation.
bouldercityreview.com
Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now
For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
Nevada lieutenant governor drafts legislation to 'modernize' school boards
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead plans to introduce draft legislation for the 2023 Nevada legislative session to "modernize and professionalize" county school boards by adding appointed members.
Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
