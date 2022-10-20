ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Judge declines to set bond for Delaware County man charged in slaying

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man charged in the shotgun slaying of his neighbor appeared in court Thursday to ask a judge to set a bond in his case.

A few hours later, Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees denied that request.

Cy Erik Alley, 29, is charged with murder in the Aug. 23 slaying of 59-year-old Gerald Lee Copley . His trial, in Delaware Circuit Court 1, is set for Dec. 19.

Murder defendants are generally held in jail as they await trial, although judges can set bond if they find evidence in the case seems lacking.

At Thursday's hearing, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman called a single witness — Rick Richman, a lieutenant with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department — who testified that an eyewitness saw Alley fatally shoot Copley outside the victim's home.

Richman also said while being questioned by investigators, Alley provided a full confession, acknowledging he had intended to kill Copley and fired four shotgun blasts at the victim.

The shotgun used in the slaying and a rifle were recovered from Alley's truck, Richman said.

More: Delaware County jury finds Muncie man guilty of murder, recklessness

Hoffman said that testimony easily met the standard necessary for the bond hearing, showing it was "more likely than not" that Alley had committed murder.

Defense attorney Ron Smith posed no questions to Richman.

His only witness was Alley, who said if he was able to post a bond and leave jail, he would likely stay at the house he was living in at the time of the August killing, along Delaware County Road 500-N south of Albany.

Alley acknowledged the shooting victim's family members still reside in the home where the killing took place, just down the road from the defendant's house. (Relatives of Copley were in attendance at Thursday's hearing.)

The Delaware County man did not say how he would raise funds to post a bond.

Judge Marianne Vorhees took the request to set bond under advisement, and on Thursday afternoon issued an order denying the motion.

Vorhees said the state's evidence in the case "shows a strong presumption in favor of guilt" and also noted there were also "public safety reasons" to detain Alley.

In February, the judge ruled deputies could keep firearms that had been seized from Alley at the request of his family members. Hoffman's office had filed a petition alleging Alley was a "dangerous person."

Relatives had told authorities Alley had been "off his medication," leading to "psychotic episodes" as a result of schizophrenia.

Thursday's hearing did not address how Alley obtained the guns that were in his possession on the day of Copley's slaying.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Judge declines to set bond for Delaware County man charged in slaying

The Star Press

The Star Press

