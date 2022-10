Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Last season the starting running back tore his ACL and was just beginning to work back into the team’s starting lineup. The hope is this surgery will fix the nagging issues and get him back to form later in the season. Dobbins did play some snaps this season, but now he and the team have decided this is a needed step moving forward. Kenyan Drake is expected to start with Dobbins out of action with Justice Hill serving as the primary backup. Gus Edwards’ status is still unknown at this time.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO