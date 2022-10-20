Read full article on original website
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early next week shows a warm up & returning rain chances
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another cool (cold for some) night before we head into a mild Sunday afternoon. While we'll trend a bit warmer to start next week, we still have decent rain chances looking to return by the middle of the coming week.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/19 Wednesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be one of our coldest days of the season so far with highs only in the low 50s... normal for mid-November. Tonight will be another cold one with temps falling into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s across our distant northwest suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.Looking Ahead: Temperatures on Friday will be closer to normal with highs in the low 60s. Saturday will be sunny and even milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.Rain is possible on Sunday, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Plains, Midwest cold front to bring showers, thunderstorms
Cold weather is forecast across the northern Plains and Midwest, bringing the risk of thunderstorms, showers, hail and tornadoes. The cold air could also bring snow.
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
WKTV
The cooler weather continues
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week. A return to sunshine is...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Cold front brings wet weather across the country
A cold front is forecast to send temperatures plummeting across the central and eastern U.S., bringing thunderstorms to the Southwest and southern Rockies.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
WBBJ
Windy and Dry This Week with Frost and Freeze Likely
We started off with a few showers and storms to the southern part of the region but since then they have cleared out. Now we’re seeing some sunshine and windy conditions but storms should return in the next few hours. They should continue overnight and into the early morning hours as temps drop into the 50’s and 60’s.
Warm, muggy conditions to give way to cooler air later this week
MIAMI -- It will be warm and steamy Monday across South Florida before a cold front arrives later in the week that is expected to bring more seasonable conditions to the state.The high temperatures Monday are expected to rise to the upper 80s, and spotty showers are possible during the morning before increasing rain chances arrive into the afternoon.Scattered storms could develop along with the potential for some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Another round of wet weather rolls in Tuesday due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front set to arrive on Wednesday.By Wednesday morning, the low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s while highs will only be in the upper 70s.Only a few showers will be possible but the rain chance will be low. By Thursday morning it will likely be even cooler with lows in the mid-60s with the mercury climbing only to around 80 degrees. The weather will warm up Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s by Sunday.
Storms possible Tuesday evening
MIAMI -- Sunshine and spotty showers are in the Tuesday weather forecast for South Florida ahead of a cold front that will bring the coolest weather to the region since April.CBS 4 NEXT weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said storms could be possible during the evening commute home."It will be quiet in the morning but around 5 or 6 p.m. the storms will roll in," she said. "Keep the umbrellas handy.There is a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s. Lows are expected to dip only to the upper 70s.An approaching cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, which will also shift winds to the north and drop the high temperature only to the upper 70s on Wednesday.Cooler conditions will occur Thursday..
Scattered showers, isolated t-showers overnight
Clouds increase tonight with scattered rain and t-showers. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Lows remain mild, only falling to around 60-degrees.
Cold blast to bring record-breaking temperatures to large part of U.S. this week
A cold blast could bring record freezing temperatures to more than 60 million people across the country this week. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect as far west as Colorado, into the Northeast and south to Florida, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures of 35 degrees and colder...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
