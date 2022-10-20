Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Tempers flare in locker room after Browns lose to Ravens
The moment a team is silent and complacent after a loss is a moment a regime has lost a football team. That time is not right now as, according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, yelling and flaring tempers were heard coming from the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury
The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday
Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate the occasion. George Kittle’s San Francisco 49ers will host Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIV rematch that also features two of the league’s top tight ends.
Why Philadelphia adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as its unofficial anthem
It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Eagles are currently enjoying a bye week after coasting to a 6-0 start behind the electric performance of Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their season winning four of their five first games. Perhaps the most surprising twist in the Philadelphia sports stratosphere is the 76ers, arguably considered Philadelphia’s best chance at a championship this summer, having dropped their first three games.
Jones believes 'Deflategate' is still ongoing
When you hear the name "Bill Belichick," what pops into your head?. "Deflated balls," Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones said to Mark Carman of CHGO on Thursday. Back during the 2014 AFC championship game, Tom Brady ordered staff members to deflate the footballs before the game, which is a breach of protocol. The controversy resulted in a four-game suspension for Brady, and the team's forfeiture of $1 million and two draft picks in 2016.
Notable NFL trade deadline moves from last 10 years
The NFL trade deadline is always one of the most anticipated times of the season, yet usually it is quite anti-climactic. Most of the time, the things we want or think will happen do not, but in the past couple of years, things actually have been quite interesting, including Jimmy Garoppolo's trade to the 49ers in 2017 and Von Miller’s leap to the Rams last season.
Jets take NFL trade deadline target Elijah Moore off market
The apple of the Chicago Bears' eye at the 2022 NFL trade deadline isn't leaving the glitz and glamour of Broadway -- at least for now, his coach says. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media Friday that trading disgruntled WR Elijah Moore ahead of the league's Nov. 1 deadline was "not an option" but did note that the second-year speedster out of Ole Miss would miss the team's Week 7 battle against the Denver Broncos.
KC Johnson: It's time Bulls start Green over Williams
Billy Donovan typically doesn’t disclose his starting lineups. But the Chicago Bulls’ coach has had some fun with reporters twice this season, offering the rare olive branch of announcing Ayo Dosunmu as his starting point guard during the preseason and then surprisingly naming Patrick Williams his starting power forward on the eve of the season opener.
LaVine expected to play in Bulls' home opener against Cavs
After missing the Chicago Bulls' first two games to knee injury management, Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut on Saturday in the team's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Billy Donovan told reporters Friday. "He should play tomorrow," the Bulls' head coach told reporters ahead of Friday's...
Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience
There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
White Sox will not hold SoxFest convention in 2023
The White Sox announced Friday they will not hold their fan convention, SoxFest, in January. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January," a team statement reads. "We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans."
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0