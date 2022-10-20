Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson As NFL Owner in ‘Most Expensive Deal Ever’?
OCT 23 MAGIC IN VEGAS? Lakers legend Magic Johnson is reportedly looking to buy a stake in an NFL team. According to Semafor's Liz Hoffman, Magic is engaged in serious talks to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders, with a suggestion in the report that "it could be the most expensive sports deal on record."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suns’ Paul reaches 11,000 career assists vs Clippers
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has reached 11,000 career assists with a pair in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul assisted on the Suns’ first basket of the game Sunday night, a 3-pointer by Devin Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lillard has 41, unbeaten Blazers rally, keep Lakers winless
Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but ended the game on an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Markkanen, Jazz thwart Pelicans’ comeback bid, 122-121 in OT
Kelly Olynyk doesn't want to get too giddy about how the Utah Jazz's offseason makeover is starting to look. It sure is promising, though. Lauri Markkanen capped a 31-point performance with clutch free throws late in overtime, Olynyk hit a go-ahead, driving scoop with 3 seconds to go, and the overhauled Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten through three games under new coach Will Hardy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Hawks
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks had a light practice on Saturday and canceled their gameday shoot-around on Sunday morning. Despite the extra rest and no travel, the Hawks still looked lethargic against the Charlotte Hornets. With LaMelo Ball out with a sprained ankle, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Edwards scores 30 as Timberwolves roll past Thunder 116-106
The Minnesota Timberwolves took a positive step in getting comfortable with new center Rudy Gobert. Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night. Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns — the team's other 7-footer — added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Toronto Raptors
The Miami Heat are back in the win column after defeating the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, 112-109. After a 19 point performance on Friday, Adebayo scored just ten points on Saturday while playing 35 minutes. While being more known for his defensive presence, he finishes the game without a steal or a block for the first time this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doncic’s ‘Incredible Defense’: 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks knew they had a lot of positives to take away from their season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns despite blowing a 22-point lead. Luka Doncic got off to a roaring start to his MVP campaign by scoring 35 points, Christian Wood put up 25 points off the bench despite only playing 24 minutes, and the Mavs still had a shot to win the game at the end despite missing 13 free throws on the night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: Former Closer Open To Possibility Of Returning To LA
After 12 seasons with the Dodgers, Kenley Jansen signed a 1-year $16 million contract with the Atlanta Braves last offseason. Jansen finished the season with a 5-2 record, grabbing 41 saves, 85 strikeouts, 1.05 WHIP with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings pitched. He now enters the offseason as a free agent and also a hot commodity on the market.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners. But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Vows to #WinForVin in KBO League
Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig is currently playing on a stage he's familiar with in the postseason. Puig played in the postseason for the Boys in Blue in the six seasons he was in LA. Nowadays, he's helping out the Kiwomm Heroes in the postseason while honoring his hero and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Explain Sixers’ Upset Loss to Spurs
Coming off of two-straight losses, falling short to Eastern Conference contenders such as the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers had an excellent opportunity to get themselves in the win column on Saturday night. With the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs in town, the Sixers were the better...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaves Cowboys Game, Ruled Out
The Detroit Lions may be without the services of wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for the remainder of Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Late in the first quarter, St. Brown secured a four-yard reception and was tackled by cornerback Jourdan Lewis. As he stood up, officials caught the talented wideout...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Twelve Anaheim Ducks Players Were Drafted From the QMJHL
Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer list current and former QMJHL players who are part of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks organization. This includes two players currently playing for the Gatineau Olympiques, prospects from the QMJHL who moved on to AHL San Diego and four NHL veterans on the Ducks squad. For...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets’ Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury
One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury. New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans’ run defense struggles badly in loss to Raiders
The Houston Texans led the Las Vegas Raiders by three points entering the fourth quarter on Sunday before one of their big weaknesses — run defense — cost them the game. The Texans (1-4-1), who came in ranked 30th in the league in rushing yards allowed at 824 while yielding 5.1 yards per carry, were torched for 164 yards on the ground and 6 yards per carry in their 38-20 loss to the Raiders (2-4).
