Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More

Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Still Together? Relationship Update Amid Rojean Kar Rumors

One big, happy family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years. And after welcoming two children together, fans want to know if the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality and the “Goosebumps” rapper are still together. To learn more about Kylie and Travis’ relationship, keep reading.
‘LPBW’ Star Amy Roloff’s Halloween Costumes Over the Years: Wonder Woman and More

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has a knack for getting creative when it comes to her Halloween costumes, donning both spooky and fun ensembles over the years. The mom of four got into the spirit early in 2022, already wearing a few different outfits during her appearances atRoloff Farms, ranging from a Wonder Woman costume to a 1950s pink lady.

