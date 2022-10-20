ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Rockford Drive near Millville Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say it appears to be a murder-suicide. The identities of the victims have not been released.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

1 dead after East Price Hill shooting

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed in East Price Hill early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street. Investigators blocked off an apartment building with crime scene tape. Anthony Jamison was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Newport on Sunday.\. It happened near 10th Street and Isabella Street around 3 p.m. Authorities say one person was shot, but have not said if they have any suspects. The victim's condition is unknown.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Man dies of injuries after Lockland shooting

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Lockland Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Elm Street and Wyoming Avenue around 4:15 p.m. They found one man, identified as 20-year-old Treshawn Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Sardinia's former mayor admits to stealing $700,000 from employer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sardinia's former mayor admitted to stealing more than $700,000 from the Clermont County family-owned business where she used to work. Tina Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Coday-Townes used her position of Custom Built Crates to steal the money over a six-year period. Coday-Townes was responsible for...
SARDINIA, OH
WKRC

1 injured after shooting in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was injured after a shooting in Westwood Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to Harrison Avenue where they found a person shot in their car. Neighbors say they heard 10 shots and then 10 more a moment later. The person was taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot, injured during robbery in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - One man was hospitalized after a shooting in Carthage. Police say it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Vine and 68th streets. Officers say the man was robbed and shot. He was in serious but stable condition at UC Medical Center. No word on any possible...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

LM&M Railroad takes people on a ride into the past

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Have you ever seen "Back to the Future 3"? That's the one where Marty and Doc have to try and get back to the future using a locomotive in the old west. In Lebanon, they have a train that goes in the opposite direction. This one takes visitors into the past.
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Rider & Lacey

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

After 6 years and 5,000 hours of work, Evanston park officially opens

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Evanston community is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new park. Walnut Woods officially opened Saturday morning. It's on a formerly-neglected 10-acre property near Victory Parkway and Gilbert Avenue. Volunteers started building the park in 2016. In the past six years, volunteers from Walnut...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Probeck is a diva, but he'll love you unconditionally!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society always has plenty of animals to adopt, and each one has their own personality like Probeck. Probeck is 3 years old, about 35 pounds, and people at the shelter joke that he is a diva because he loves attention. He loves everyone he meets and would thrive in a house where his is the only pet.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Children's Theatre of Cincinnati invites community to Monster Bash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is getting into the Halloween spirit. On Saturday night, people were invited to dress up and join the group for a "Monster Bash" at its headquarters on Redbank Road. The theme for 2022 was "Chillin’ with Villains.”. Participants also enjoyed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Panther Pride: Elder celebrates a century of education

PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Elder High School celebrated a century Friday. The school held a Panther Pep Rally at Washington Park in Over-The-Rhine where school leaders were presented with a proclaimation from the City of Cincinnati. The all-boys Catholic school in Price Hill has special events planned for the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy