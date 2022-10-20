Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Rockford Drive near Millville Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say it appears to be a murder-suicide. The identities of the victims have not been released.
WKRC
'Hell yes': Butler Co. prosecutor says he'll retry Gurpreet Singh in quadruple murder case
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County judge declares a mistrial in the death penalty case against Gurpreet Singh, the 40-year-old truck driver accused of killing four members of his family. It was a three-week trial, and it has been three-and-a-half years since Gurpreet Singh says he came home to...
WKRC
1 dead after East Price Hill shooting
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed in East Price Hill early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street. Investigators blocked off an apartment building with crime scene tape. Anthony Jamison was pronounced dead at...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Newport on Sunday.\. It happened near 10th Street and Isabella Street around 3 p.m. Authorities say one person was shot, but have not said if they have any suspects. The victim's condition is unknown.
WKRC
Man dies of injuries after Lockland shooting
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Lockland Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Elm Street and Wyoming Avenue around 4:15 p.m. They found one man, identified as 20-year-old Treshawn Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where...
WKRC
Sardinia's former mayor admits to stealing $700,000 from employer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sardinia's former mayor admitted to stealing more than $700,000 from the Clermont County family-owned business where she used to work. Tina Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Coday-Townes used her position of Custom Built Crates to steal the money over a six-year period. Coday-Townes was responsible for...
WKRC
1 injured after shooting in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was injured after a shooting in Westwood Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to Harrison Avenue where they found a person shot in their car. Neighbors say they heard 10 shots and then 10 more a moment later. The person was taken to...
WKRC
Driver charged in crash that killed recent high school grad and father-to-be
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver has been charged in the crash that killed a recent high school grad and father-to-be in West Chester. A Butler County grand jury indicted Michael Ondreka on aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and driving under OVI suspension charges. Ondreka ran a red light on...
WKRC
Man shot, injured during robbery in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - One man was hospitalized after a shooting in Carthage. Police say it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Vine and 68th streets. Officers say the man was robbed and shot. He was in serious but stable condition at UC Medical Center. No word on any possible...
WKRC
Local mom claims CPS contracted school bus never dropped child off at bus stop
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Davasia Amor described waiting hours for her five-year-old son Cartier to get off the bus last Thursday. Cincinnati Public Schools requires parents to be at the stop to get their young students. "I sat out here,” Amor said. “I sat our here no bus ever showed up...
WKRC
1 killed after vehicle goes over embankment in Whitewater Township
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One male is dead after a car went over an embankment in Whitewater Township early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to Harrison Pike at about 2 a.m. for the crash. Hamilton County Sheriff's investigators said the driver took a curve at excessive speeds, oversteered...
WKRC
Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down lanes on I-71, I-75NB in NKY for several hours
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – One woman is dead after a wrong-way crash closed all lanes on 71/75 north near Kyles Lane for several hours. It happened near Cut-in-the-Hill around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities say a car going the wrong way in the northbound lanes hit another car...
WKRC
LM&M Railroad takes people on a ride into the past
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Have you ever seen "Back to the Future 3"? That's the one where Marty and Doc have to try and get back to the future using a locomotive in the old west. In Lebanon, they have a train that goes in the opposite direction. This one takes visitors into the past.
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Rider & Lacey
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
WKRC
After 6 years and 5,000 hours of work, Evanston park officially opens
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Evanston community is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new park. Walnut Woods officially opened Saturday morning. It's on a formerly-neglected 10-acre property near Victory Parkway and Gilbert Avenue. Volunteers started building the park in 2016. In the past six years, volunteers from Walnut...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Probeck is a diva, but he'll love you unconditionally!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society always has plenty of animals to adopt, and each one has their own personality like Probeck. Probeck is 3 years old, about 35 pounds, and people at the shelter joke that he is a diva because he loves attention. He loves everyone he meets and would thrive in a house where his is the only pet.
WKRC
Cars damaged after latest water main break on street plagued by them
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) – Two cars were damaged in Hamilton Saturday morning after a water main break sent a mixture of water and rocks flying through the air. Homeowners say it’s just the latest of many water main breaks on Wildwood Court. Airborne rocks smashed the windows of...
WKRC
Children's Theatre of Cincinnati invites community to Monster Bash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is getting into the Halloween spirit. On Saturday night, people were invited to dress up and join the group for a "Monster Bash" at its headquarters on Redbank Road. The theme for 2022 was "Chillin’ with Villains.”. Participants also enjoyed...
WKRC
Brazilian guitarist to join Phil DeGreg Trio for 'Samba Jazz'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The amazing Brazilian jazz guitarist Bruno Mangueira and the Phil Degreg Trio are taking part in a special concert coming up on October 23 at the First Unitarian Church in Avondale. First, they performed live on Good Morning Cincinnati.
WKRC
Panther Pride: Elder celebrates a century of education
PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Elder High School celebrated a century Friday. The school held a Panther Pep Rally at Washington Park in Over-The-Rhine where school leaders were presented with a proclaimation from the City of Cincinnati. The all-boys Catholic school in Price Hill has special events planned for the...
